Jennifer Pahlka is a former U.S. deputy chief technology officer, the founder of Code for America, a co-founder of U.S. Digital Response and the author of “Recoding America.” After a sigh of relief at the debt ceiling deal, eyes have turned toward what got thrown overboard to right the ship. Having co-chaired California’s task force to clear a backlog of 1.3 million unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic, I’m disappointed to see the federal government jettison $1 billion in covid-era funding that was intended to update the processing and payment systems that help American workers in hard times.

Yet the cut could be an opportunity to rethink technology in government. Big-ticket purchases of hardware and software haven’t paid off. Instead, as New Jersey’s exceptional performance suggests, smart digital investments must start with people.

The pandemic showed how broken U.S. unemployment insurance systems are. From late March to mid-April 2020, for every 10 workers who successfully filed for support, three or four others could not file, and two more did not try, finding it too difficult. Some claims have never been paid. Even when unemployment is low, the systems are confusing and burdensome — and getting paid takes weeks.

Many blame these failures on antiquated computers. It is not that simple.

Modernization in government technology usually takes the form of large capital expenditures. After detailed requirements are gathered over a period of years, a one-time contract in the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars goes to one of a handful of specialist companies. California alone is planning to spend more than $1 billion on its next attempt at modernizing. The thinking is that asking the vendor to do everything gives officials someone to blame when the project goes badly.

Rarely funded are staff members who can understand what should be in the contract in the first place, set measurable goals and make day-to-day decisions. Small wonder that the big checks have not bought big wins. Twenty-two states claim to have “modernized” their unemployment insurance benefits systems between 2000 and mid-2020. Those should have fared better in the pandemic when claims rose at least tenfold. They didn’t, on average. Some states still using mainframe computers paid benefits faster.

I have criticized agencies for ceding responsibility to vendors. But they are frequently too short-staffed, and staffed with the wrong competencies, to do much else. Project proposals can run thousands of pages and take years to put together. The effort and expertise needed to manage such complex contracting processes absorb most of the state’s available head count.

Enter New Jersey. It consistently ranks among the top states in access to unemployment benefits. It did falter under the tsunami of claims that hit every state beginning in March 2020, but recovered faster and adapted quicker than most. And after clearing the backlog, it embarked on an ongoing effort to improve the claimant experience.

The New Jersey team has reduced the average time it takes to apply for benefits by 48 minutes, enabled certification through mobile devices and switched to plain-language communications. A forthcoming report on the New Jersey way by Michele Evermore at the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University explains how.

One of the secrets to the state’s success is a team of in-house experts: the New Jersey Office of Innovation. This was established in 2018 by Beth Noveck, one of my predecessors as U.S. deputy chief technology officer. Its mission is to improve residents’ lives by partnering with state departments. Instead of PhDs in government contracting, staff members have the skills that make applications easy to use: design, engineering and user research.

The innovation team had been working with the New Jersey Department of Labor before the pandemic. When the crisis hit, the teams’ combined expertise in delivery and policy helped the state meet the surge.

Employing public servants with tech and design savvy has two benefits. The state can begin to fix the most pressing problems without spending years on procurement. And staff with digital know-how improve outsourcing, giving smaller, targeted contracts to vendors with the right capabilities.

To be clear, New Jersey’s success started with great leadership. In the eye of the pandemic storm, Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo showed up for dozens of meetings few of his peers would have attended. He was there to speed decision-making, remove roadblocks and back his team.

Asaro-Angelo and the director of unemployment insurance modernization, Gillian Gutierrez, brought policy and tech teams together, broke down silos and sat alongside their user researchers to understand what it’s actually like for people trying to file for benefits.

These leaders became some of the most effective champions — and even practitioners — of the innovation team’s approach.

Instead of squandering staggering capital spending with meager operating spending, New Jersey has invested in the people it needs to build and buy smartly. Instead of commissioning megaprojects to deliver results in five, 10 or even 20 years, the state is improving its performance now, week by week, month by month. Soon, for instance, it will release dramatically improved translations of forms for non-English speakers.

With or without the promised $1 billion, every state should heed these lessons and invest more wisely. Expensive, static software rarely meets need; people with agile skills can constantly adapt. The result will be a better, faster — and cheaper — benefits system.

