Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In yet another demonstration of the principle “bad process makes bad product,” ostensibly reasonable GOP presidential hopefuls have obsequiously lined up to defend former president Donald Trump after another criminal indictment. The reason for the Republican toadying is well known: Mr. Trump commands the unthinking support of the largest single bloc of voters in their rudderless party. But “largest” does not mean large: Most voters in the party — and the country — prefer someone else.

So how does a fringe minority figure become the prohibitive favorite? It’s thanks to the absurdly bad process called winner-take-all primaries. In the deeply flawed system, the candidate with the most votes gets all of that state’s delegates. So, the winner of, say, 30 percent of the vote can harvest 100 percent of the delegates, ignoring the wishes of the 70 percent who voted for someone else.

Instead of repeatedly trying — and failing — to find ways to lure away Mr. Trump’s loyal base, his opponents should focus on the most basic tenet of democracy: majority rule. Award delegates proportionately in all primaries and then allow those delegates to agree on a nominee at the convention. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) surprised many — maybe including himself — by demonstrating in the debt ceiling negotiations that the reasonable center can outvote the rabid extreme. It’s how democracy is supposed to work. It’s a good process, and it often makes a good product.

Advertisement

John McNamara, Bethesda

After former president Donald Trump was indicted in New York for alleged record-keeping violations while paying off adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, his poll numbers went up. But when interviewed, most of his supporters opine that he is not likely to win the general election. Polls simply cannot capture this oddity of Trumpism.

And amazingly, Bidenism is equally odd. Many voters, while appreciating (even being amazed at) what President Biden has accomplished, don’t want him to run again. And that is what his low poll numbers reveal: Thank you, Mr. President, but please go home to Delaware.

As someone who believes Mr. Trump’s only value has been to teach us that we cannot take our democracy for granted, I strongly believe that vigilance, not mere July Fourth celebrations, is what we must have to keep celebrating the gift the Founding Fathers risked their lives to bequeath us. Fly your flag, but please — pay attention.

Advertisement

The Republican primary voters this year have great power.

Sandy Miley, Sherrill, N.Y.

The Trump documents matter highlights a glaring issue: over-classifying documents. Indeed, the latest brouhaha suggests that the classification system needs a major overhaul.

Both Republican and Democratic presidents have been found to have had possession of classified documents. Former vice president Mike Pence and President Biden also had classified documents.

Changes to the classification system would likely be difficult. Are too many documents being classified? Should a judge be required to classify documents, as with search warrants? Should there be an expiration date for classification? Experts could develop reasonable modifications.

As with immigration policy, the U.S. government is so caught up in being partisan that solving actual problems is impossible. I fear we are seeing results of the “Great Experiment” — and they are negative. A leader who would get rid of this partisanship would get my (independent) vote.

Henry Kerfoot, Havre de Grace, Md.

GiftOutline Gift Article