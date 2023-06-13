Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Asia policy expert Jerome A. Cohen’s pre-Dad’s Day op-ed relates the curious case of how Xi Jinping revered his first-gen Communist leader father — but “has refused to emulate” him.

Here, “Communist leader” might conceal Xi Zhongxun’s impact. The elder Xi was a (relatively) strong advocate for free speech, maneuvering to protect rights and even encouraging dissent against himself specifically. The younger Xi, despite propounding filial piety, has done little to honor that legacy.

Cohen explains that many in China probably have ideas as to why. It’s too bad Xi Jinping makes it so hard to share them.

We don’t all shake off the political tenor of our upbringing, though. Data columnist David Byler recently jumped into numbers that suggest that “political memory from each generation’s formative years often stays with them their entire lives.”

Think the kids whose political awakening was Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” — now in their 50s and early 60s — or the current 30-somethings who saw late-term George W. Bush give way to Barack Obama; they skew, respectively, Republican and Democrat.

(It’s not just a function of age, either. Generation Kennedy is a bit more liberal than Generation Reagan, despite more than a decade of difference.)

For those keeping score at home, David writes that this is “great news for Democrats.” But he has a way Republicans can turn things around, too.

There’s an old legal chestnut that you pound the law if the facts aren’t on your side, the facts if the law isn’t on your side and the table if neither is.

Columnist Gene Robinson worries that on the federal indictment of former president Donald Trump, “Republicans are going to hurt themselves pummeling the furniture.”

Gene writes that none of the GOP’s defenses make any sense. Take the accusation that this charge doesn’t rise to the level of prosecuting a former president. First, Gene cites a similar document case the DOJ just brought; second, a past POTUS should be held, if anything, to a more rigorous standard, not less.

Associate editor Ruth Marcus picks apart another line of attack: No, this case is not at all like her emails.

The argument that prosecutors were more lenient on Hillary Clinton than Trump when it came to document handling is “flat-out wrong,” Ruth writes. She ticks through the critical differences in the cases, but perhaps the quickest summary comes from James Comey.

While FBI director, Comey said “no reasonable prosecutor” would file charges against Clinton; Ruth says no reasonable prosecutor would fail to against Trump.

Columnist Greg Sargent also noted some tortured defenses, but he paused to wonder how gymnastic they can possibly get. The MAGA crew in the House has some levers to pull to gum up Trump’s prosecution — but will the moderates in the GOP go along with aligning so “firmly against the rule of law”?

Chaser: Columnist Jennifer Rubin writes that Judge Aileen M. Cannon — who already botched one Trump-documents case — should not preside over this trial.

Bonus chaser: Humor columnist Alexandra Petri distills the defenses into the silly premise underneath them all: “If consequences exist, we don’t have a republic.”

From Leana Wen’s column on how health effects linger even after smoke has cleared — can someone please keep an eye on the East Coast?

Leana works through a whole list of bodily problems that can crop up after sucking down smoke that is in the air. A Montana study showed that extra summer smoke means a worse flu season the following winter. High concentrations of particulate matter correspond to lung cancer, brain cancer and even covid susceptibility.

It’s something doctors need to learn how to treat — and a condition policymakers need to learn how to prevent.

Chaser: Another issue all doctors ought to be learning to treat? Addiction. Physicians Patrice A. Harris, Josiah D. Rich and Joshua M. Sharfstein write that robust training should start in medical school — no exceptions.

Politicians in Washington are calling out China for setting up a spy station in Cuba to monitor the United States. But perhaps China should get to have a little espionage, as a treat.

After all, columnist Max Boot writes, “Washington has long recognized that nations have a right to spy on one another.” We spy on just about everyone, including China. Heck, in the 1970s we set up stations in China to snoop on the Soviets.

Max presents a strong case not to fight this fight — and potentially mess up U.S.-Cuba relations along the way — when, well, everybody spies.

Smoke lingers longer

Than Father’s philosophy —

Political winds

