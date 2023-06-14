(Michelle Kondrich/The Washington Post; photos by iStock) Opinion

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 9 min

Jaswinder Bolina’s “English as Second Language and Other Poems” is forthcoming from Copper Canyon Press. His previous books include the essay collection “Of Color.” The dad in the Buck Fiden cap in the waiting area between two Delta gates seemed like a genuinely fun guy. He wore gleaming white sneakers, name-brand athleisurewear and a tight silver hoop around each earlobe. He animated every word he spoke with his hands. His teenage son and daughter sat, eye-rolling.

I hope, I thought as I watched him, that when my 4-year-old is too teenage and cool for me, I’ll be as funny and easy with my kid as that dad across the aisle is with his.

Then there was that hat. Maybe you’ve seen one — or worn one. It mimics President Biden’s official campaign gear and is surely meant to amuse the like-minded while rankling the president’s supporters. As someone who voted for Biden, I can’t say I felt especially offended by it, and yet, its message seemed, to me, oddly aggressive in the middle of the sun-lush terminal.

Advertisement

Most all my baseball caps feature Chicago Cubs logos or those of the various universities where I’ve studied or taught. They all say I’m loyal, Midwestern and unthreatening — even if you’re a Cardinals fan.

And maybe this is why we choose to wear what we wear — for the web of memory and identity a hat or a jacket or a pair of shoes makes. Or maybe there’s some vestigial instinct in displaying our loyalties like billboards across our foreheads, as though announcing ourselves in this way might assure us safety in the wild.

Because I’m brown-skinned and a Biden voter, perhaps I could read the Buck Fiden hat as threatening. But maybe it’s how the other dad finds his comfort — forms his own protective bubble, expresses his good humor and cheer.

For years, I taught rhetoric and composition, and I started every semester with a primer on how abstract words and images can assemble into cultural identity and selfhood. To illustrate, I’d draw a stick figure of myself on the chalkboard, then add arrows connecting brand names to different parts of the body: Levi’s, Calvin Klein, the Gap, Doc Martens. I’d dot a 5 o’clock shadow onto the round face, top it with a scribble of shaggy hair.

Advertisement

I’d ask my students what kind of music this character listened to, what TV and movies he watched, what job he worked, how much money he made. They would overgenerously assign him a $50,000 salary, house him in an urban apartment, say he worked at something vaguely creative. Then, I’d ask them how he voted, and to a one — based on nothing more than a few brand names on a stick figure — they knew.

Some might say you can’t judge a person by their clothes, that our wardrobe choices are decided entirely by objective and incidental things such as income, occupation and fashion trends. But if we believe that such trends are neutral and inclusive, that things like gender, race, sexuality and political ideology aren’t evident in our outerwear, keep in mind that I never did say whether the other dad in the airport was White, whether he was accompanied by his wife or by his husband. Somehow, you just know.

The Buck Fiden hat didn’t require any additional inference, but the sweats and sneakers and silver hoop earrings offered something more subtle. Our mainstream once associated sweatpants worn in public with slovenliness, men wearing earrings with queer sexuality and counterculture. Now, the dad in the airport stood as proof that our conventions are more liberal than they once were, that even conservatism has moved on from the suits and ties of Dick Nixon’s or Bill Buckley’s or Dick Cheney’s Republican Party.

Advertisement

The dad’s outfit projected a new brand of conservatism, a transgressive conservatism, a flamboyant conservatism that declared: Don’t buck with me.

But that flamboyance also put the man’s interiority on display, his hat outing a part of his identity that he, in wearing it, chose to express. In this, the hat seemed a kind of political drag, an unapologetically public confession of his politics and, by extension, his private thoughts.

I don’t begrudge him that, just as I don’t begrudge anyone else’s need to outwardly express who they are. But his flamboyance remains his easy privilege — not everyone else’s.

There is nothing combatively political in any of these Americans’ choices. There is simply a desire to be free, and to feel safe while enjoying that freedom — as free and as safe as the dad in the Buck Fiden hat.

Advertisement

Back at the airport, passengers began lining up to board. The dad across the way quieted as his son stood up in his gray hoodie and dark sweats, hoisting his backpack and duffel. He must’ve been a minor, the dad and sister allowed to wait with him. Now, they took turns hugging before turning to part.

In that moment, I felt my throat swell and my chest tighten. I couldn’t imagine how the other dad did this, how he could watch his son disappear down a jet bridge into the mad world alone without breaking down completely.

My 4-year-old sat squeezed between me and my spouse, giggling in his sweats and sweater. We don’t mean to, but most days, we dress him a lot like me. He has his own Cubs gear, Adidas shoes, plaid dress shirts. This is one way we instill our ideologies in him, defining norms of gender, class and culture with every decision we make.

Advertisement

Eventually, he’ll discover his own norms, will challenge what we think we know. Piercings and tattoos won’t frighten us too much; neither will long hair, provocative T-shirts, nail polish or drag. It’s the possibilities we don’t see coming that frighten us — the choices he’ll make that we can’t predict, prevent or control.

Maybe those possibilities frighten the other dad, too. Maybe he wears his Buck Fiden hat as a means of pushing back. Or maybe the hat isn’t meant as aggression so much as it is a defense against the darkness down the jet bridge.

But this is why I can’t stop thinking about it even months later: Americans’ efforts at self-defense too easily descend into paranoia and scorn. Sometimes, it must feel as if the only recourse is to wear a political taunt across one’s forehead, to convey how finished we are with civility, how dire the emergency.

Advertisement

Or maybe the other dad just thought the hat was funny. Maybe I was the paranoid one, reading too deeply into a joke.

His arm tight around his daughter’s shoulders, the other dad walked swiftly past us. I could see the guy was upset, and I felt a gutting sadness, imagining ever letting my kid go.

I’d like that sadness to be a thing we might hold on to. In it is the possibility that we can understand each other, can see that our paranoia and hostility do nothing to keep each other’s kids safe. They will be safe only if we agree to keep them safe — wherever they come from, whatever they’re wearing — and let our political angers pass like so much bad fashion.