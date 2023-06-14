The June 3 editorial “Don’t ruin DCA” defended constraints on longer-haul direct flights to Reagan National Airport, which drive up ticket costs, reduce consumer choice, put a question mark over our economic development and limit access to the seat of our government.
DCA is one of two U.S. airports subject to this outdated rule.
Affordable air travel to the nation’s capital region is important. Washington is the center of our democracy, attracting government officials, diplomats, business leaders and citizens engaged in public affairs and advocating their perspective to government leaders, exploring new opportunities here, even starting a job and putting down roots. Expanded access would cultivate greater participation in our government institutions and promote a broader understanding of the democratic process — and foster a more inclusive and representative democracy. It would also enhance cultural exchange and encourage tourism, allowing more Americans from all walks of life to experience our historic capital.
Though a full repeal of the perimeter rule would be the ideal way to let the free market work, it’s long past time for Congress to add a new number of direct flights at Reagan. All Americans, and our region, would benefit.
Eric Ueland, Arlington