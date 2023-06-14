Much has changed since Congress passed this long-distance flight restriction, called the DCA perimeter rule, nearly 60 years ago . The rule set a narrow number of nonstop flights that can be longer than a 1,250-mile flight radius allowed at National. Half of the country is served by about 3 percent of DCA’s direct flights , and that makes little sense. The Washington area has the highest domestic ticket prices, as evidenced by Dulles International Airport (IAD) being named the most expensive airport in the country.

The June 3 editorial “ Don’t ruin DCA ” defended constraints on longer-haul direct flights to Reagan National Airport, which drive up ticket costs, reduce consumer choice, put a question mark over our economic development and limit access to the seat of our government.

Affordable air travel to the nation’s capital region is important. Washington is the center of our democracy, attracting government officials, diplomats, business leaders and citizens engaged in public affairs and advocating their perspective to government leaders, exploring new opportunities here, even starting a job and putting down roots. Expanded access would cultivate greater participation in our government institutions and promote a broader understanding of the democratic process — and foster a more inclusive and representative democracy. It would also enhance cultural exchange and encourage tourism, allowing more Americans from all walks of life to experience our historic capital.