Columnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Wednesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Jennifer on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: What’s next for Fox News?
- With David Ignatius and Marc Thiessen: Is the Ukraine counteroffensive happening?
- With Alexandra Petri: Should we all become merpeople?
- With Eugene Robinson: Are we all set on the debt ceiling?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Does the GOP have no shame?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Did Biden cave on the debt ceiling?
- With Max Boot: What do the Ukrainian people think?
Submit a question:
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.