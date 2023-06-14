Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, both Democrats, represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Democrats, represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate. The three airports of the Washington metropolitan area have worked in tandem for decades to connect the nation’s capital to destinations around the world while serving as centerpieces of the regional economy. Unfortunately, some in Congress are attempting to destabilize this tried-and-true equilibrium with unwelcome changes in the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, which will be voted on in the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday. We strongly oppose these efforts and intend to fight this push in the Senate with everything we’ve got.

These colleagues want to use the FAA bill to make changes to the slot and perimeter rules at Reagan National Airport, which govern how many total flights can safely operate out of National and the distance of those destinations. Some members of Congress want to change these rules because they want more flights out West and some airlines want a bigger piece of the action at National.

Both of these interests overlook that National is part of a system with Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport — a system that connects the nation’s capital region with smaller regional destinations as well as large domestic and international hubs. National generally serves destinations within a 1,250-mile perimeter; Dulles Airport and BWI serve farther-flung destinations. This means residents of Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have three airports to get them almost anywhere they might want to go, while travelers and businesses have maximum access to the nation’s capital, whether they’re coming from a big hub such as Los Angeles or from smaller destinations such as Akron, Ohio; Knoxville, Tenn.; Burlington, Vt.; or Greensboro, N.C. With the current system, travelers win, cities win and local residents win.

Messing with this delicate balance is a bad idea. It would cause longer lines and more delays at DCA, more noise for nearby residents — and economic losses along the Dulles corridor in Northern Virginia as well as in the BWI business district.

The rules have had to weather years of involvement from Congress, which, regretfully, has generated harmful changes. For example, National, an airport about 7 percent the size of Dulles Airport, now outpaces Dulles by more than 1 million annual passengers. This already has produced serious problems for National’s overburdened facilities — limited parking availability along with strained roadways and baggage systems. This increases frustrations for travelers, businesses and residents. It’s not hard to see why. National, wedged between bustling Virginia neighborhoods and the Potomac River, has only one runway long enough to handle significant commercial traffic — and it’s already the busiest runway in the country, with more than 800 daily takeoffs and landings. There’s also no room for National to grow, as it is surrounded by the most restricted airspace in the nation over the Pentagon, the White House, the Naval Observatory and the Capitol. The FAA stated plainly in a memo that the effect of just 20 more daily round trips on the schedule would increase delays at National by 25.9 percent, and an increase of 25 round trips would push this figure to 33.2 percent. The FAA also notes that National already has more one loop airborne holds — or airplanes that are required to circle the airport while waiting for an opening to land — than any other airport in the nation.

At the same time, previous changes eroding the slot and perimeter rule have prevented Dulles Airport and BWI from realizing their full potential. Dulles Airport boasts four long runways spread over about 12,000 acres. Likewise, BWI can call upon two long runways spread across nearly 3,600 acres. More changes to further upset the National-BWI-Dulles Airport balance would undermine extensive local, state and federal infrastructure investments. That includes the recently opened Metro Silver Line extension to Dulles and major investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law for terminal construction and upgrades at Dulles and BWI airports.

On top of all that, this would be terrible for anyone who cares about a small or medium-size destination inside National’s perimeter. How long would airlines maintain those flights to smaller destinations that are accessible from National if they could instead fly to any major Western hub they wanted? Adding more National flights out West would create a nice benefit for some people but would be a huge problem for many others.

The system that promotes prosperity for all three of the Washington area’s airports is not random — it is a carefully crafted effort to make the nation’s capital accessible to as broad a population as possible. Destabilizing that system would benefit a small subset of people while negatively affecting surrounding communities. The case against doing so is clear. For the sake of our constituents, and our economy, we’re not going to give up in this fight.

