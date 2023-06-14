Perry Bacon Jr. was right in his June 8 Thursday Opinion column, “ Before his ouster, Chris Licht showed the problem with anti-woke centrism .” The term “woke” is vague and imprecise. This is what happens when we hijack words. Originally, African Americans used “stay woke” to signify a warning to be aware of one’s surroundings — to be careful in the dangerous world of Jim Crow. Now, it has been appropriated as a pejorative. In our world, social media acts as an angry megaphone. We equate socialism with totalitarianism. And other words, including “hyperbole,” “hypocrisy” and “hubris,” have also lost their gravitas.

The misuse and loss of power of our words reflect a more fundamental problem: The United States has found itself on the precipice of authoritarianism. How can we be objective when the stakes are so high? But if we can’t be objective, how can we dial down the rhetoric so we can listen to one another? Start by getting our priorities back on track. Power and control should not be our goals. In the more equitable society of “We the People,” everyone should have a fair opportunity to live the lives we aspire to.