Early indications are that the Biden administration’s criminal prosecution of Donald Trump will hurt the Republican Party and help the Democratic Party. Hurt the Republican Party if it consumes the 2024 primary contest and paralyzes Trump’s competitors for the nomination. Help the Democratic Party if Trump, the most likely Republican nominee, is weakened politically outside the GOP.

Polarization is good politics for Democrats in the Trump era — at least it was in the 2022 midterms, when liberal groups deliberately supported MAGA candidates in Republican primaries who were easier for Democrats to dispatch in general elections. Trump’s federal indictment could have a similar effect in 2024, radicalizing and isolating the GOP.

But if Republicans somehow nominate someone other than Trump, the indictment could work to the GOP’s advantage in a subtle but powerful way. The threat of prison in a second Biden term would give Trump a strong incentive to support the Republican nominee and urge his base to do the same.

Normal politicians are invested in their party’s success for ideological and institutional reasons. That’s not true of Trump. He famously wouldn’t promise to support the Republican presidential nominee in 2016 if it wasn’t him.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, and elected Republicans showed insufficient enthusiasm for overturning the outcome, Trump lost his stake in the party’s political success. That was evident in the Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoffs in Georgia, where Trump nominally campaigned for incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but also told his voters that the 2020 election was rigged. Republican turnout dropped, and Democrats won both races.

Trump’s base is crucial to the GOP’s electoral fortunes next year, whichever candidate it nominates. The problem for the non-Trump candidates is that, even if one of them wins the nomination, Trump could severely damage that candidate’s odds in a general election — by mounting a third-party bid, refusing to offer his endorsement or, more likely, declaring the GOP primary rigged and showing indifference in the general election, even as he technically endorses the Republican candidate.

Most of Trump’s voters would support any Republican against President Biden, of course. But Trump has the power to affect 2024 motivation and turnout at the margins. His attitude could swing a close election, and his full-throated support of a Republican candidate other than himself is by no means guaranteed. That’s where the Justice Department’s indictment comes in.

The indictment has dramatically raised the stakes of this election for Trump. The 37 charges related to mishandling classified documents and obstructing the investigation into those documents could send the 77-year-old Trump to prison for the rest of his life if he’s convicted, and he knows it. Trump’s most certain path to beating the charges is winning the White House himself; under Justice Department policy, a sitting president can’t be prosecuted.

Failing that, Trump’s best bet is for another Republican to win. His opponents have by and large responded to the indictment by blasting politicization in the Justice Department under Biden. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley criticized Trump’s mishandling of documents but also said she’d be “inclined” to pardon him if he’s elected. Expect more candidates to give similar answers as the primary season goes on.

As a matter of coalition management, a Republican president in 2025 would have every reason to intervene in Trump’s prosecution — either by appointing an attorney general who would drop or narrow the case, or by issuing a pardon or commuting Trump’s sentence if he is convicted. It’s hard to imagine Trump going to prison during the tenure of another Republican president, who would be unable to govern effectively without Trump’s base of support.

Trump now has a real personal interest — his own liberty — in ensuring that a Republican wins next year’s election, even if it’s not him. That will bind him to any Republican nominee in a way that he might not have been before this federal indictment.

Commentators have usefully separated the indictment’s legal from its political strength. But the two aren’t entirely separate: Politics is, among other things, the process of creating and executing the country’s laws. The legal and political spheres intersect in the executive branch, especially in the president’s power to issue clemency — overriding convictions or sentences duly imposed by the legal system.

Trump’s prosecution is a political quandary for his primary challengers, who need to make the case against the former president without appearing sympathetic to a Biden administration that Republican voters fear and oppose.

But in the event that one of them succeeds, the indictment will play a different political role in the general election. By putting at risk something even more fundamental than his status and ego, Trump’s prosecution would force his loyalty to a new standard-bearer for the GOP.

