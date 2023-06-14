The Post owes an apology to the visually impaired community. Molly Roberts’s June 7 op-ed, “Apple’s new goggles are clunky and creepy. Good.,” was, to say the least, insensitive.
The issue is that the form of the new Apple headset is essentially identical to the form of many “prosthetic eyes” worn by people who are visually impaired. I am legally blind. My eyes were severely injured in service to our country. I have been prescribed head-mounted technology for the visually impaired, and this technology is a game changer. I am aware of how I look when I am wearing my prosthetic eyes, and, yes, I am self-conscious. Thus, seeing my appearance described as “creepy” will not be something that I will forget when I am wearing my prosthetic eyes in public.
I have no doubt that Ms. Roberts described the appearance of these headsets without knowing of the technologies used by the visually impaired community.
Mark Stephenson, Batavia, Ohio