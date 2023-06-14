Ms. Roberts repeatedly disparaged how someone would look when wearing headsets such as Apple’s Vision Pro: “The goggles, in their clunkiness and their creepiness, capture the type of existence an always-on portal to the internet would invite.”

The issue is that the form of the new Apple headset is essentially identical to the form of many “prosthetic eyes” worn by people who are visually impaired. I am legally blind. My eyes were severely injured in service to our country. I have been prescribed head-mounted technology for the visually impaired, and this technology is a game changer. I am aware of how I look when I am wearing my prosthetic eyes, and, yes, I am self-conscious. Thus, seeing my appearance described as “creepy” will not be something that I will forget when I am wearing my prosthetic eyes in public.