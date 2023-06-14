Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Max Boot’s June 9 op-ed, “Washington is sanctioning nearly 12,000 entities. It’s backfiring.,” shed light on how U.S. sanctions have gotten out of control. Astonishingly, these sanctions do not spare even U.S. allies. Consider the Treasury Department’s decision to terminate the bilateral tax treaty with Hungary over Budapest’s opposition to the 15 percent global minimum corporate-tax rule, which faces strong opposition even in Congress.

Washington has become dangerously addicted to economic and financial sanctions. In U.S. statecraft, such sanctions have become the go-to solution for far too many foreign policy problems. The number of U.S. sanctions has increased about tenfold in the past two decades.

As Daniel W. Drezner, a sanctions expert, said in a recent article in Foreign Affairs magazine: “Two decades of war, recession, polarization and now pandemic have dented American power. Frustrated U.S. presidents are left with fewer arrows in their quiver, and they are quick to reach for the easy, available tools of sanctions.”

Washington’s fixation with sanctions has little to do with their efficacy and everything to do with relative global American decline. No longer an unchallenged superpower, the United States can’t throw its weight around as it used to.

Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota, Fla.

The writer is former lead economist of the World Bank.

