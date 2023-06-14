The June 8 front-page articles “ Wildfire haze chokes U.S., cancels events ” and “ A burning truth: Climate’s health threat is inescapable ” quoted experts linking the catastrophic fires to climate change that is causing extreme health dangers and weather disasters worldwide. There is no person, regardless of political affiliation, and no state, either red or blue, that can escape these environmental calamities until we solve global warming.

Nonetheless, the Biden administration withdrew from consideration its nominee for administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ann Carlson, because of opposition by Senate Republicans , spearheaded by Ted Cruz (Tex.). According to Mr. Cruz and other Republican senators, Ms. Carlson’s career as a successful environmental lawyer, and her key role in implementing the administration’s goal to improve vehicle fuel economy standards, disqualify her from leading the agency.

Research showing that burning fossil fuels is a major contributor to global warming is indisputable. The deep-pocketed oil and gas industry joined the opposition chorus because of Ms. Carlson’s work to make energy use more efficient and more affordable for American families. As we shelter inside and wear masks outside to protect ourselves from the public health threat of toxic fumes and gases, we can thank the oil and gas industry, assisted by its friends in Congress, for ensuring that these environmental disasters continue. Special interests write numerous letters opposing qualified nominees and effective regulations — and write numerous checks to lawmakers who deliver for them.