Jerry Avorn is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Program on Regulation, Therapeutics and Law (PORTAL) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The Food and Drug Administration is slated to soon give full approval to Leqembi, a new medicine for Alzheimer’s disease that offers only modest benefit, could pose worrisome risks and stands to cost the nation $2 billion to $5 billion per year. But the agency has an all-or-nothing problem. Even when evaluating a drug that’s minimally effective or could carry considerable risks, the FDA’s decision nearly always comes down to accept or reject.

Under this pass-fail system, a drug that the FDA disapproves remains mostly unavailable, except to subjects in research studies, while one that is approved can generally be prescribed to anyone. Certain risks may be described in the official product labeling, which few physicians read, or in educational risk management programs that are not designed to measure a drug’s effectiveness. But the decision is almost always a binary one that is ill-suited to the way science works — and to the needs of patients.

The Leqembi decision illustrates the problem. In clinical trials, the drug did not improve patients’ memory, but it slightly reduced their rate of cognitive decline — a small change that might be welcome to some patients, but unnoticeable to many others and their families. Yet the drug didn’t do nothing clinically, and that makes it nearly impossible for the FDA to disapprove.

The treatment requires ongoing intravenous infusions every two weeks, it can cause cerebral swelling and bleeding, and it will be priced at $26,500 a year, not including physician charges. This raises the question: How much minimal improvement in dementia is worth what level of patient burden and risk of complications?

The FDA faces enormous pressure from patients and their families — and from drug companies — to grant full approval to these drugs with thin credentials, and many others like them, including cancer treatments. But what happens if the medicines don’t fulfill their promise, or their side effects turn out to be worse than expected? It has proven difficult to get such products out of circulation. In 2011, a medication meant to prevent premature birth, Makena, was approved on an accelerated basis, but then was never clearly shown to work. Getting it off the market took until this past April.

Medicine has been dealing with tough benefit-risk trade-offs for well over a century. The FDA’s simple all-or-none decision framework is a poor fit for this evolving scientific reality. The agency should instead create a new status for some drugs that is neither full approval nor outright rejection — a conditional approval that would allow a new drug with ambiguous credentials to be used only in a limited way until better evidence is collected. This would let doctors and patients learn how well it works in typical use outside of trials.

Then, in two or three years, the FDA could evaluate a richer portfolio of evidence to decide whether to make the drug available to all patients without restrictions. This would save tens of millions of dollars wasted on ineffective or unnecessarily risky drugs — and thousands of preventable adverse events.

The Medicare program has said it will create registries to track Leqembi use and outcomes. But it will not require that any untreated comparison patients be enrolled in these registries, rendering this approach nearly useless in measuring whether the slight reduction in decline that was seen in the drug’s single clinical trial is borne out in typical use.

A more nuanced approach to final approval could also influence the price of a new medicine, though cost is not the FDA’s direct responsibility. The Medicare and Medicaid programs are usually required to buy most FDA-approved drugs at whatever price the manufacturer sets, regardless of any questions about their relative value, efficacy or safety. At an industry conference in Boston earlier this month, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf admitted that companies that receive accelerated approval for their drugs often fail to complete the needed follow-up studies promptly to fully define their actual benefits and risks. He suggested that it might make sense for the prices of such drugs to be set lower until their true worth is better established.

Medical science is not an all-or-none, once-and-for-all endeavor: Knowledge evolves as evidence and experience accumulate, and that’s wonderful. But the FDA’s all-no or all-yes framework doesn’t fit the way our understanding of prescription drugs develops. For some drugs, the agency needs to become nonbinary to better reflect this reality.

