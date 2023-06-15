Ruth Marcus’s June 14 op-ed, “Don’t confuse Clinton’s emails with Trump’s boxes,” did an excellent job of pointing out the differences between the facts alleged in the federal indictment of Donald Trump and the relevant facts in the investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s emails. However, Ms. Marcus quoted then-FBI Director James B. Comey’s assertion at his surprise July 5, 2016, news conference that three out of approximately 30,000 of the emails bore classification markings. Mr. Comey did say this, but he was wrong. There is more to the story.
The next day, the State Department admitted that the markings were applied in error. And at a House hearing on July 7, Mr. Comey testified that the markings were not clear and that the secretary could have reasonably inferred that the documents were not marked as classified. Finally, a review ordered by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the State Department’s email practices concluded that none of the approximately 30,000 Clinton emails in the review were marked as classified.
Though the Trump documents seized by the FBI were incandescently marked as classified, not a single one of the former secretary’s emails was.
David E. Kendall, Washington
The writer is counsel to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.