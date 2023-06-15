Ruth Marcus’s June 14 op-ed, “Don’t confuse Clinton’s emails with Trump’s boxes,” did an excellent job of pointing out the differences between the facts alleged in the federal indictment of Donald Trump and the relevant facts in the investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s emails. However, Ms. Marcus quoted then-FBI Director James B. Comey’s assertion at his surprise July 5, 2016, news conference that three out of approximately 30,000 of the emails bore classification markings. Mr. Comey did say this, but he was wrong. There is more to the story.