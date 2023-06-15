Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 9 front-page article “Hazardous air quality takes a toll on outdoor workers”: The airborne effects of the Canadian fires have shown the United States is largely unprepared when it comes to protecting workers from the immediate short- and long-term effects of extreme climate and weather. This reality plays out, of course, against a backdrop of entirely missing, incomplete or inconsistent regulation. Though some states (including California and Oregon) are taking the lead on outdoor work and worker safety (and extending the analysis to indoor work environments), until the federal government establishes strong, practical and well-enforced (a crucial component) regulations relating to work and weather, the safety and dignity of workers will continue to be at extreme risk.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration should expedite its glacier-paced rulemaking relating to these issues. Other states now confronting chokingly bad air quality should ramp up their own efforts, and smart employers who want their workers to be productive, engaged and committed to their work should find their own ways to support and implement (not undermine) the actions that are clearly necessary to protect hard-working at-risk workers.

Jeffrey M. Siminoff, San Francisco

The writer is senior vice president of workplace dignity at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The June 9 editorial “Through a smoky haze, there’s a glimpse of the future” said people are going to have to “get savvier about avoiding toxic particulate pollution … and being attentive to when they should stay indoors.”

It would be wonderful if the Editorial Board saw the threat to lives, livelihoods and way of life from climate change as a matter worthy of constant campaigning on the editorial page — as it does the war in Ukraine — rather than as a matter for resignation.

Lora Lumpe, Washington

The June 9 editorial “Through a smoky haze, there’s a glimpse of the future” advised readers to adapt to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires by wearing masks, investing in air filtration and staying indoors. That might be good advice for those with the wherewithal to follow it. What about those who have to work outdoors or who are unhoused? What about the ongoing loss of forest canopy and potential for crop failure if we continue to do nothing? Can we keep our future by protecting our lungs if our stomachs go empty?

Rather than putting the burden of adapting to climate change on individuals, let’s change the paradigm: Stop investing in fossil fuels, and price carbon at its source. Rather than protecting a doomed way of life, let’s change our path. Surely, we have a moral imperative to cut carbon emissions in a way that protects all of us, including the poor and the powerless. That time is clearly now.

Jill McKay, Bethesda

Private-sector businesses and government agencies are cracking down on telework because their office buildings are empty, which is costing them money [“Google, Salesforce take varying paths to bring workers back to the office,” news, June 9]. Last week, cities in the United States recorded some of the worst air quality in the world [“East Coast weathers another day of dangerous, smoky haze,” front page, June 9].

Instead of decreasing telework, which will increase the number of vehicles on the road contributing to air pollution, perhaps employers can come up with creative ways to solve their real estate woes.

Cara Hannan, Kearneysville, W.Va.

