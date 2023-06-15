Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Her column lists five reasons for this inevitability. One is the simple fact that the documents indictments didn’t cause the country to burn down — well done, everyone!

Columnist Marc Thiessen and American Enterprise Institute fellow Danielle Pletka are headed in the opposite direction: They write that President Biden should pardon Trump.

POTUS talks a big game about healing the country, and they argue that the best way he can do that is to let his predecessor off the hook.

Now, these writers agree that the documents case is “damning” — but that doesn’t change the damaging fact that a big chunk of America sees the prosecution as politically motivated.

So their realpolitik response is for Biden to “put the evidence of Trump’s misconduct before the American people, not just a Miami jury, and let them render judgment on the former president at the polls.”

Let’s say their (fairly far-fetched) wish doesn’t come true, and an indictment hanging over Trump helps someone else win the GOP nomination. Bad for the party? Maybe not, actually. Columnist Jason Willick says that storm cloud over Trump could have a silver lining for other Republicans.

Trump has long been a haphazard supporter of Republicans not named Trump, but, as Jason writes, “The threat of prison in a second Biden term would give Trump a strong incentive to support the Republican nominee and urge his base to do the same.”

Why? Well, can you imagine a President Ron DeSantis sending Trump to prison? Trump probably can’t, either.

Obviously, a President DeSantis (or Haley or Ramaswamy) involves wiping Trump out in the primaries, and humor columnist Alexandra Petri doesn’t see this fawning field pulling that off.

So far, they’re spending all their energy on defending Trump and next to none on getting votes for themselves. As Alexandra imagines: “Donald Trump has never done anything wrong, ever, in his life, except possibly being too luminously perfect … Anyway, please vote for me instead of him as president! Thanks!”

Maybe they’ll change their tune after a third indictment. But you know what? Probably safer to wait for four, right?

Chaser: Think indictments cook Candidate Trump? Think again, write bipartisan political strategists Al From and Craig Fuller: Even a minimally successful third-party ticket could swing him the election.

From the op-ed by Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia and Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin of Maryland arguing against the proposal to open up DCA to more long-haul routes.

Listen, they argue, if you want to go from D.C. to Los Angeles (or any other top destination outside DCA’s longtime 1,250-mile route perimeter), other airport options are just a short train ride away. But wanna go somewhere small like Akron, Ohio? Good luck catching a flight if DCA becomes choked with itineraries to the West Coast.

And that’s on top of the delays the FAA predicts would attend the routes that remain on offer. Be warned: You can waste only so much time with a half-smoke at the post-security Ben’s Chili Bowl.

Chaser: One reader — who also lives in the airport’s vicinity — disagrees and says bolstering flight options at DCA would allow the whole region to really … take off.

Less politics

Allow me to introduce Renee Yaseen. She’s a recent Notre Dame grad and Post Opinions’ inaugural Post Grad fellow, a position we created to spotlight one young writer’s reflections on transitioning from college to the workforce.

In her first essay (and newsletter! Subscribe here!), Renee recounts chatting with cousins on a recent trip to visit family in Syria. She writes that she felt like an ambassador for America as she explained to relatives that, yes, some Americans have tattoo sleeves and more probably cheat at school using AI.

The cousins were also baffled by the start of her career path — and it’s here that Renee might be an ambassador for her generation, especially to non-Gen Z readers of The Post.

Already Renee has published poetry, taught English, written grant applications, worked in an econometrics research lab and opened (and closed) a tech start-up. The breadth, she writes, is not all that unusual for her cohort.

Obviously, ambition powers this achievement, but Renee explains that something else undergirds the hustle: “In times of economic uncertainty, it doesn’t make sense to put all your eggs in one basket.”

Gen Z readers, I bet this resonates. And if it does (or doesn’t), Renee wants to hear about your experience.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Gen-Z side hustlers

Know when to cut their losses

Do Republicans?

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

