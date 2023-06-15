The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The pleasures and pains of mowing lawns

June 15, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. EDT
Don Roberts, 62, of Dearborn, Mich., mows his son's lawn on Sept. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (Elaine Cromie for The Washington Post)

Theodore R. Johnson’s June 9 Friday Opinion column on the pleasures of mowing your own yard, “How I came to love mowing the lawn,” resonated. At age 77, I am one of the few on my block who do not employ others to mow. I care for my own. The rewarding part for me includes afterward the joy of relaxing under my shade tree with a cold beverage and viewing God’s creation and the satisfaction of the exercise obtained.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Bob Thompson, Concord, N.C.

Walking through haze from parking lot to big-box store, masked for the dangerous air quality, I saw a motorist studying his phone in his idling vehicle. Isn’t it finally obvious that we should curb unnecessary emissions? There’s a growing concern that lawns and mowers also contribute to the degradation of our quality of life; yet there was the June 9 column “How I came to love mowing the lawn.” Seriously?

Donna Murphy, Herndon

Loading...