Theodore R. Johnson’s June 9 Friday Opinion column on the pleasures of mowing your own yard, “How I came to love mowing the lawn,” resonated. At age 77, I am one of the few on my block who do not employ others to mow. I care for my own. The rewarding part for me includes afterward the joy of relaxing under my shade tree with a cold beverage and viewing God’s creation and the satisfaction of the exercise obtained.