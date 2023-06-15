Theodore R. Johnson’s June 9 Friday Opinion column on the pleasures of mowing your own yard, “How I came to love mowing the lawn,” resonated. At age 77, I am one of the few on my block who do not employ others to mow. I care for my own. The rewarding part for me includes afterward the joy of relaxing under my shade tree with a cold beverage and viewing God’s creation and the satisfaction of the exercise obtained.
Bob Thompson, Concord, N.C.
Walking through haze from parking lot to big-box store, masked for the dangerous air quality, I saw a motorist studying his phone in his idling vehicle. Isn’t it finally obvious that we should curb unnecessary emissions? There’s a growing concern that lawns and mowers also contribute to the degradation of our quality of life; yet there was the June 9 column “How I came to love mowing the lawn.” Seriously?
Donna Murphy, Herndon