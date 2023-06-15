Post Grad Opinion (Michelle Kondrich/The Washington Post)

Sign up for the Post Grad newsletter to get this column in your inbox. When I visited my family in northern Syria this month, I didn’t know I would find inspiration for my first Post Grad column at The Post. Since the internet near my grandmother’s home is unreliable, and the night breezes are delicious, I spent most of my time on the veranda with my high-school- and college-age cousins, chatting as we perched in mismatched chairs, drinking cups of maté and chai.

We talked for hours about our futures, while our parents (inside on the matching chairs) reminisced about the past. My cousins wanted to tell me about the war, the earthquake, the prices of flour and jeans — but mostly they wanted to talk about things I’ll be writing about in this column: jobs, school, relationships and life choices.

Depending on the night, my cousins and I sat in groups of three to five, ranging in age from 15 to 27. They gushed with questions about life in the States and how it compared to portrayals they had seen in films and TV. These conversations felt like rapid-fire news conferences about America — I’d volley back answers as quickly as I could before the next crop of questions popped in. Among the things my cousins wanted to know: Do Americans use ChatGPT? Are students using it to cheat on assignments? In the States, can a girl ask a guy out (rather than vice versa)? Do I know anyone who smokes marijuana? Anyone with a sleeve of tattoos? (Yes, yes, yes, yes and yes.) These were easy questions for a balcony ambassador.

Others were more challenging.

My cousins are bewildered by my career path. To be fair, it has been unorthodox by Syrian and many U.S. standards. At the University of Notre Dame, where the College of Arts and Letters has a slogan of “Study everything. Do anything,” that’s just what I did. I majored in economics and minored in political philosophy and theology. I founded a tech start-up during the 2020 pandemic lockdown and closed it two years later. I published literary criticism, poetry and a political theory research paper; taught English to a Syrian refugee; and, for a semester, wrote grant applications for an education nonprofit. After I graduated, I did statistical and econometric data analysis in a research lab. And now I’m writing for The Post.

In Syria, things are more regimented. High school seniors are generally matched with their career path via a single exam called El Bakaloria (The Baccalaureate). Your score determines your career. Those with the highest scores can become doctors; the second-highest, engineers; third-highest, lawyers, etc. If you get a very high score and are permitted to go to medical school, you are also allowed to choose a “lower” occupation if you prefer. But if your score is low, your choices in life will be greatly limited.

A 2022 McKinsey analysis of U.S. Gen Z workplace behavior and attitudes highlighted several trends I identify with. In general, our generation is more likely to work multiple jobs, make quick pivots and seek more independent work. The analysis reported positive economic indicators: By age 25, more Gen Zers own their homes than millennials or Gen Xers did; Gen Zers also aim to retire younger than their parents — on average around 59. But members of Gen Z also reported feeling their pay is insufficient for living well, and only a small percentage say most people have economic opportunities in the States. My time in Syria left me wondering how youth aspirations might be changing in the United States in response to pessimistic economic forecasts.

In Syria, even doctors and engineers are unlikely to live well — they study for many years, work long hours and, as one of my (engineer) cousins put it, “a month’s salary for an engineer won’t even afford you a pair of pants.” My 15-year-old cousin, who aspires to study English literature, argues that people might as well study something they love, since even those who make it through medical or engineering programs can no longer find wealth in postwar Syria. She confidently listed potential jobs one could do with an English lit degree — working at a bank for people who speak English, becoming a private tutor. There’s the question of money, of course, but also how she values her time and personal interests.

Among this generation of Syrian youths, many accept economic hardship as a part of life. Many have doubts that things will get better. Yet they also have confidence they will survive whatever comes. Despite the vast differences in the opportunities before them, I think American youths have similar feelings.

In times of economic uncertainty, it doesn’t make sense to put all your eggs in one basket. For Gen Z people everywhere, economic instability could catalyze an era of job-hopping, side-hustle development and unease about entering traditionally stable fields, even lucrative ones. Following what one loves rather than chasing a traditional 9-to-5 might be a form of escapism, or a way of maintaining control amid economic and political volatility.

It’s well known that Gen Z approaches the workplace differently than previous generations have. Over the next several weeks, this column will consider why and how. While seeking the answers to these and other questions, I’ll supplement my ideas with data and personal anecdotes. I also hope to crowdsource opinions from all of you, welcoming you to conversations on my grandmother’s balcony — and beyond.

