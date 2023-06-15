The June 9 Friday Opinion essay by John E. Herbst and Daniel Fried, “The key to ending the war in Ukraine? Attacking Crimea.,” focused on an achievable and just result. The fact that in 2014 Russia made an illegal “land grab” of Crimea seems to have become for many a fait accompli. This need not and should not be so. The writers set forth a well-reasoned political and military approach to ending the war with Ukraine retaking Ukrainian Crimea. They noted that “cutting the land bridge is achievable” and concluded that “putting serious pressure on Crimea is the fastest way to end the war on conditions acceptable to Ukraine” and “only this kind of ringing defeat will force Russia to finally accept Ukraine as a fully sovereign state.”