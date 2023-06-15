I am disappointed in how some Democratic primary candidates and their supporters approach democratic discourse internally because it can have serious consequences externally in November. I appreciate that many candidates are engaging with their differences head-on (even if the results can be pretty ugly), but attacking critics personally and insinuating that an opponent is not a Democrat can backfire.

In 2016, both the “establishment” and “anti-establishment” factions burned bridges, and a very delicate Democratic coalition was broken by Donald Trump. This militant tribalism is antithetical to the inspiring democratic values that attracted me, a former independent, to candidates such as Barack Obama almost two decades ago. This bridge-building playbook helped Democrats flip Virginia to very “blue” over the years as Sen. Tim Kaine (D) won reelection by a whopping 16 percentage points in 2018 and Joe Biden won the presidential vote by double digits in 2020. In 2021, Republicans showed they can play that game, too, and put a sunny face on their message, which they effectively spread across the commonwealth and every demographic.