The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Virginia Democrats should remember November

June 15, 2023 at 2:31 p.m. EDT
A polling station in Virginia's 4th Congressional District is open for a special election on Feb. 21. (Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 5 Metro article “‘The loser goes home’: Legendary Va. Democrats square off”:

I am disappointed in how some Democratic primary candidates and their supporters approach democratic discourse internally because it can have serious consequences externally in November. I appreciate that many candidates are engaging with their differences head-on (even if the results can be pretty ugly), but attacking critics personally and insinuating that an opponent is not a Democrat can backfire.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

In 2016, both the “establishment” and “anti-establishment” factions burned bridges, and a very delicate Democratic coalition was broken by Donald Trump. This militant tribalism is antithetical to the inspiring democratic values that attracted me, a former independent, to candidates such as Barack Obama almost two decades ago. This bridge-building playbook helped Democrats flip Virginia to very “blue” over the years as Sen. Tim Kaine (D) won reelection by a whopping 16 percentage points in 2018 and Joe Biden won the presidential vote by double digits in 2020. In 2021, Republicans showed they can play that game, too, and put a sunny face on their message, which they effectively spread across the commonwealth and every demographic.

So the last thing Democrats need to do is start the 2023 election season by telling voters who is a “real Democrat” or a “DINO” (Democrat in name only) and what is a “right-wing talking point.” I hope every Democrat will take this to heart and insist that all campaigns finish the primary season by engaging in a civil dialogue, not a civil war.

Jim McBride, Centreville

The writer is a member of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.

Loading...