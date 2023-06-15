Regarding the June 5 Metro article “‘The loser goes home’: Legendary Va. Democrats square off”:
In 2016, both the “establishment” and “anti-establishment” factions burned bridges, and a very delicate Democratic coalition was broken by Donald Trump. This militant tribalism is antithetical to the inspiring democratic values that attracted me, a former independent, to candidates such as Barack Obama almost two decades ago. This bridge-building playbook helped Democrats flip Virginia to very “blue” over the years as Sen. Tim Kaine (D) won reelection by a whopping 16 percentage points in 2018 and Joe Biden won the presidential vote by double digits in 2020. In 2021, Republicans showed they can play that game, too, and put a sunny face on their message, which they effectively spread across the commonwealth and every demographic.
So the last thing Democrats need to do is start the 2023 election season by telling voters who is a “real Democrat” or a “DINO” (Democrat in name only) and what is a “right-wing talking point.” I hope every Democrat will take this to heart and insist that all campaigns finish the primary season by engaging in a civil dialogue, not a civil war.
Jim McBride, Centreville
The writer is a member of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.