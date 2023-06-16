Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 11 editorial “End the dysfunction in America’s prisons”: There’s one obvious way we can make federal prisons better: reducing their populations. The Bureau of Prisons could then focus on improving conditions, rather than spending billions on the confinement and medical care of people who no longer pose a risk to the community.

I served 33 years of a life sentence in federal prison before receiving compassionate release under the First Step Act. I have seen firsthand how many aging people in prison could safely come home.

Going forward, the Bureau of Prisons should adopt policies to align its compassionate release practices with federal courts and stop rubber-stamping denials. Almost everyone who has received compassionate release has done so from federal courts.

The bureau should also fulfill its legal obligation to fully implement the First Step Act. People remain in prison longer than necessary because the agency is failing to provide adequate programming for people to earn time credits and is calculating credits incorrectly.

Finally, Congress must pass the bipartisan Safer Detention Act and the First Step Implementation Act. The former corrects an error in the First Step Act that excludes the oldest and sickest people in federal prisons from receiving compassionate release and reauthorizes a home-confinement program for elderly individuals. The latter would expand on the success of the First Step Act by making key components retroactive, among other reforms.

People age out of crime. Let’s create more opportunities for second chances to reflect that.

William Underwood, Washington

The writer is a senior fellow at the Campaign to End Life Imprisonment at the Sentencing Project.

