Over the past 25 years, I’ve been deeply involved in fighting numerous major wildfires. Though gaps in risk assessment and under-resourced fire crews are key challenges in reducing the damage caused by these catastrophic events, perhaps the most fundamental issue is that the technology we use to detect, monitor and battle wildfires hasn’t evolved in decades.

Even today, most wildfires are brought to the attention of emergency responders through 911 calls. By the time that call comes in, the fire may have already spread extensively and become much more difficult to stop. Although 98 percent of wildfires are suppressed before they cause severe damage, the ones that aren’t and become extreme wildfire events cost lives and billions of dollars each year.

The growing “firetech” industry is developing new technology to detect and stop these fires sooner, but we need to make advancing those innovations a priority. And the kind of rapid progress we need is possible only if all spheres of society — including business, government, the nonprofit sector and the communities affected by these destructive events — work together and invest in technology to revolutionize the way we fight fires.

The damage and disruption from the recent Canadian wildfires and the resulting air pollution have been deeply painful to watch. How many more firefighters must lose their lives, how many more natural resources must be destroyed and how many more homes need to be lost before we are ready to embrace change?

Jay Stalnacker, Berthoud, Colo.

The writer, a former member of the federal smoke jumper program and operations branch director for the Pacific Northwest Federal Type 1 Incident Management Team, is technical lead for XPRIZE Wildfire.

