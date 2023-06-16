Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ahead of Juneteenth, I’ve been thinking a lot about Black liberation and what that means today. If I’m being 110 percent honest, Juneteenth becoming a national corporate holiday will probably never not be cringe to me. June 19, 1865, was when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Tex., finally learned they were free, over two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. This freedom was not granted out of benevolence or some change in the country’s moral code, but after bloodshed, war, rebellions by enslaved people, the activism of those newly freed and other forms of agitation. Freedom is what Black people asked for, fought for and won.

Fast-forward to 2020 — when people were marching in the streets around the world to protest systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. We asked for equality in our workplaces, more accountability for the police and a host of other tangible reforms.

Advertisement

We got Juneteenth instead. Which wasn’t exactly on the list of demands. Corporate holidays, Juneteenth happy hours and misguided merchandising campaigns aren’t liberation.

Follow this author Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

If anything, I would argue, with the rise of “anti-wokeism,” the backlash against critical race theory, and cuts to diversity initiatives in academia and corporate America, the Black Lives Matter era was bookended. It almost feels like, as chef Stephen Satterfield told the New Yorker, “Black season is over.” “We remember the times of disruption — 1865, 1964, 2020 — because of what comes next,” Satterfield said. “We’re now in a moment when we ask, Did we actually gain ground?”

So what does Black liberation look like in a season of White retreat from these issues? I suppose in the next eight to 10 years, we’ll find out. Or perhaps … a little sooner than that?

Enter Cornel West, liberation candidate

Last week, the esteemed professor, author and philosopher Cornel West declared he was running for president.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

The announcement was met by mixed responses, naturally. The strongest criticism: His candidacy could draw votes away from President Biden and possibly give votes to Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or whoever else winds up being the Republican nominee.

Advertisement

I give West credit where it is due. I’ve long admired his stances on radical social justice, race and human rights; his solid critiques of the dangers of neoliberalism; and his willingness to engage with and challenge global power constructs. He has long been critical of American imperial power and of Barack Obama, the lone Black man to wield the highest levels of power as president.

But there is a lot that is confusing about what West is doing now. For one, it was just a few weeks ago that he co-wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal praising DeSantis for … his stance on classical education??? As in, the same DeSantis actively campaigning against critical race theory and Advanced Placement African American studies?

So I read Cornel West and Jeremy Tate's op-ed in WSJ praising DeSantis and.. what in the world is happening? Why would West celebrate DeSantis while the man destroys public education, declares war on antiracism and reigns hell on LGBTQ folks -- then announce a presidential bid? pic.twitter.com/eSWZHGlWEQ — Dr. Crystal Fleming クリスタル (@alwaystheself) June 5, 2023

West responded earlier this week, saying that as a “jazz man” he tries to be “candid” about issues where he finds “overlap with folk who I have deep disagreements with.”

‼️I asked Dr. West about his Ron DeSantis statement & honestly, it makes sense. There's a difference between agreeing with someone on one issue and endorsing them. https://t.co/2LGjnSw7YO pic.twitter.com/2qLdBQ1cCQ — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) June 11, 2023

Mkay.

Advertisement

Therein lies the crux of why West’s campaign gets a side-eye from me.

West has made a career of critiquing Black people in power who do the work of white supremacy. He called Obama “an example of good Negro government” and knocked the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates for, as West put it, trying to “fit into” the neoliberal mold — a mold that he has spent a good amount of his career criticizing.

But what is more moderate, more neoliberal, than playing rhetorical let’s-find-a-middle-ground footsie with America’s fascistic impulses? There is nothing morally or intellectually superior about commending an authoritarian politician and then claiming to be for liberation.

The best I can hope for, in our post-Black Lives Matter era, is that West might put his talent and energy into speeches and rhetoric that keep the flames of radical justice alive — that keep our imaginations open to the possibilities of a society that cares for the poor and marginalized, and lives out those ideals in its policies abroad and at home. That sort of contribution would not be insignificant.

Reader Response: A Black (Greek) princess

Speaking of classical studies and Black people. (What a segue!)

Advertisement

I was a Greek and Roman mythology nerd in elementary and high school. So much so that I took classes in Latin and considered studying classics in college.

Last week, I wrote about the lack of visibility of Black fictional superheroes — especially female ones. I had asked my White Twitter followers to name a fictional Black superheroine or princess they had admired growing up, and most were flummoxed. In my head, I was thinking of American pop culture from the past few decades. But reader C. Ward emailed with a great answer from the world of Greek mythology:

“I submit that the answer … is in the night sky. Perseus, from Greek legend, was flying over Africa when he saw the Ethiopian princess Andromeda tied to a rock — a sacrifice to a sea monster. He freed her and married her. Her parents were Queen Cassiopeia and King Cepheus, also in the night sky. Perhaps this story can be illuminated for those wanting a ‘black princess.’ It is a story as old as time.”

Good to know I have fellow mythology nerds among my readers. Perhaps Andromeda could use a modern retelling of her story …

See y’all next week!

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

Gift this article Gift Article