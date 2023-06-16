(Video: Michelle Kondrich/The Washington Post) The Post's View Opinion

In October 2019, Cleveland Park resident Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd sent an email appeal to her neighbor: Please stop polluting my home with marijuana smoke. “Today, after a short stay outside the house, upon returning and entering my home, the horrible Cannabis smell was overwhelming, so much so that I got very, very nauseated/sick and started vomiting repeatedly until nothing was left in my stomach,” wrote Ms. Ippolito-Shepherd, who shares a common wall with the neighbor.

That was among the more than 200 emails that Ippolito-Shepherd sent to her neighbor and his landlord in her campaign for clean residential air. Her appeals are now a matter of public record because in 2020, Ms. Ippolito-Shepherd sued for nuisance, a case that wound to an end earlier this month with a ruling from D.C. Superior Court Judge Ebony Scott in her favor.

“While the Court recognizes that [the defendant] possesses a license to purchase medical marijuana from licensed dispensaries in the District of Columbia, he does not possess a license to disrupt the full use and enjoyment of one’s land, nor does his license usurp this long-established right,” wrote Judge Scott. The court prohibited the neighbor, Thomas Cackett, from smoking marijuana on his premises or within 25 feet of Ms. Ippolito-Shepherd’s residence.

The Post’s Meryl Kornfield and Kim Bellware reported that the ruling is “believed to be the first of its kind and could open the door to additional legal action.” That makes sense, given the city’s residential topography: In 2020, only 12 percent of the District’s households inhabited single-family detached homes. In a city full of townhouses and condo buildings, residential adjacencies are everywhere — and pot smoke has a way of seeping through them.

The legal clash was one small byproduct of the upheaval in D.C. marijuana regulation over the past decade. The city in 2014 decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and the next year implemented Initiative 71, which went further by legalizing use and possession of small amounts for people 21 and older, as well as the transfer — or “gifting” — of marijuana, among other provisions.

Yet it’s allowed on private property, a point that figured into Ms. Ippolito-Shepherd’s lawsuit. The case was initially dismissed on the rationale that the offending activity was legal, then reinstated by the D.C. Court of Appeals because “a complaint can state an actionable nuisance claim based on conduct that is not inherently against the law.” Correct: There are many legal activities — owning a dog or listening to music, for example — that can double as nuisances when carried out by inconsiderate residents.

“Nobody from a health perspective should be exposed to contaminants that we know … are carcinogenic,” Ms. Ippolito-Shepherd told us. Ample research supports that contention. “Many of the chemical constituents that have been identified in marijuana smoke are carcinogens,” notes a 2009 report from a California state agency. What the scientific research doesn’t show is “serious harm from secondhand exposure to marijuana smoke,” says Dale Gieringer, state coordinator of California NORML, who pointed to a 2017 National Academy of Sciences report that found “moderate evidence of no statistical association between cannabis smoking and the incidence of lung cancer.” Federal law, which classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug, has hampered efforts to study its impact, as The Post has noted.

We editorialized against legalization in 2014 in large part because of marijuana’s linkage to “memory problems, impaired thinking and weakened immune systems.” The suffusion of weed smoke in residential and public spaces adds heft to that argument.

So what to do from here? Some have proposed social consumption spaces — “analogous to a bar or a restaurant,” said Morgan Fox, NORML’s political director — though such sites could pose a nuisance to neighbors as well as workers. Another idea is to rescind the prohibition on smoking in public spaces, which would presumably cut consumption in cramped residential settings. It would also import the smellscape of New York City, where sidewalk pot smoking is legal. “The number one thing I smell right now is pot,” said Mayor Eric Adams in July 2022. “It seems like everyone is smoking a joint now, you know. Everybody has a joint.”

All of which places the solution in the hands of pot smokers. “The overarching issue is that as a responsible cannabis user, you should be conscientious about how your consumption impacts the people around you,” said Mr. Fox.