Regarding the June 13 Politics & the Nation article “Sanders is opposing NIH nominee until Biden produces drug-pricing plan”:
The public has benefited tremendously from NIH-industry R&D partnerships. The rallying together of our public and private sectors to combat the coronavirus is an example. Thanks to this framework — codified in the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980 — private companies have successfully commercialized more than 200 drugs and vaccines that originated in federal laboratories and universities, and the United States leads the world in the life sciences. These companies assume tremendous risk, and most times those bets don’t pay off, but our system is the most effective in the world.
Reimposing a “reasonable pricing clause” would have the same effect now as it did when tried before. There’s no excuse for going down that road again.
Joseph P. Allen, Washington
The writer is executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition.