The NIH was forced through political pressure to insert a provision requiring industry partners to sell products arising from its cooperative research and development agreements or licenses at a “reasonable price,” an undefined term. But rather than this leading to a golden age of cheap drugs, companies walked away. Realizing the consequences, then-NIH Director Harold Varmus rescinded the provision in 1995 , saying it had “driven industry away from potentially beneficial scientific collaborations … without providing an offsetting benefit to the public.”

The public has benefited tremendously from NIH-industry R&D partnerships. The rallying together of our public and private sectors to combat the coronavirus is an example. Thanks to this framework — codified in the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980 — private companies have successfully commercialized more than 200 drugs and vaccines that originated in federal laboratories and universities, and the United States leads the world in the life sciences. These companies assume tremendous risk, and most times those bets don’t pay off, but our system is the most effective in the world.