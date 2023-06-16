This academy, in existence since 1935 and revitalized in 1972, has graduated more than 53,000 students from 50 states, 194 countries and more than 8,200 law enforcement agencies. Understandably, the academic material includes the major crime and socioeconomic issues this country has faced before, during and after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, and brings in select speakers to enhance the instruction presented by bureau personnel. After graduation, the students return to their departments to discuss and present the course material to younger officers through state-mandated training. Some midcareer and senior police graduates return to the academy to discuss contemporary issues, review lessons learned and highlight issues affecting the retention, promotion and enlistment of those interested in a law enforcement career and also those sworn officers who might not remain “on the job” until retirement.