In her June 7 Wednesday Opinion column, Megan McArdle suggested the United States needs a West Point for police officers. However, the nation already has a West Point for police officers, one that I attended in 1972: the FBI National Academy (FBINA) at Quantico, Va.
I would consider these sessions akin to graduate schooling, and they get high praise from those selected to attend. I am immensely proud of my 50-year law enforcement career and as a life member of the FBINA Associates. Most graduates live and breathe the academy’s motto, “Knowledge, Courage and Integrity.”
FBINA comes close to the U.S. Military Academy — without the hazing.
Arnold Daxe Jr., Burke