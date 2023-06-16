The June 11 Metro article “Schools try AI to detect weapons” detailed the increasing number of students bringing guns to school since the pandemic. The article suggested artificial-intelligence weapons detectors could help stop these guns and keep students safer.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is spending millions to purchase school security systems, as the article noted. Mr. Youngkin could address the root cause of this crisis by supporting a safe-storage law. Gun owners have a responsibility to store their guns safely. Our laws should hold them to that standard, for the safety of our kids.
Lori Haas, Richmond
The writer is advocacy manager for the Center for Gun Violence Solutions.