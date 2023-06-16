The June 11 Metro article “ Schools try AI to detect weapons ” detailed the increasing number of students bringing guns to school since the pandemic. The article suggested artificial-intelligence weapons detectors could help stop these guns and keep students safer.

The article failed to mention one of the most important ways to keep guns from getting into the hands of students in the first place: safe storage of firearms. More than two-thirds of school shooters access a firearm from their own home or that of a relative. Guns should be stored unloaded and locked in a secure place inaccessible to children, such as a gun safe. States with laws that require safe storage have lower rates of adolescent suicide, and safe storage can help prevent unintentional gun injuries and deaths, homicides and mass shootings.