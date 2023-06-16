The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Let’s not mess with the written word

June 16, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. EDT
The June 14 editorial “21st-century editors should keep their hands off 20th-century books” was spot-on, citing substitution of the word “queer” with “peculiar” in the works of Ursula K. Le Guin because it means something different these days.

I wonder what Robert Frost would have thought. His famous poem “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” with one of the most distinctive rhyme schemes of any poem in the English language, contains these lines:

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

How about:

My little horse must think it odd

To stop along a trail untrod

Between the woods and frozen lake

And in the dark I see him nod.

What fun, changing the words of a dead man! But I have better things to do with my life.

Edward Blanton, Arlington

