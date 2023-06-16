The June 14 editorial “21st-century editors should keep their hands off 20th-century books” was spot-on, citing substitution of the word “queer” with “peculiar” in the works of Ursula K. Le Guin because it means something different these days.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
How about:
My little horse must think it odd
To stop along a trail untrod
Between the woods and frozen lake
And in the dark I see him nod.
What fun, changing the words of a dead man! But I have better things to do with my life.
Edward Blanton, Arlington