Some people are blithely claiming that the indictment of former president Donald Trump on charges of violating the Espionage Act, obstruction, conspiracy and other crimes puts the justice system on trial. Balderdash. The cliché has no meaning at this stage — and it improperly shifts the attention and blame from a treacherous defendant alleged to have endangered U.S. national security.

The justice system already proved its mettle in the investigation and indictment of Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith meticulously investigated the facts, interviewing every imaginable witness and got Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to supply invaluable evidence. Ordinary Americans serving on a grand jury indicted him. Should this go to trial, Trump’s fate, as with every criminal defendant who chooses a jury trial, will rest with a jury of his peers.

If there is a test, it is for Republicans. Indeed, it’s a test they have failed repeatedly thus far. When Senate Republicans adopted the “big lie” and acquitted Trump in the second impeachment, they took the side of lawlessness, authoritarianism and contempt for the Constitution.

Now they have a second chance (or third chance, if you consider they could have jettisoned him in the first impeachment). Republicans must decide whether they will continue with self-delusion (aided by lame rationales provided by the right-wing media that will excuse any conduct and minimize any charge) to the detriment of the country, our democracy and the rule of law. Voters need to think long and hard about nominating someone who has been indicted (and, by next year, might be convicted) on charges of serious crimes. Entrusting this guy with U.S. secrets would be ludicrous. Do they really care so little for national security? Do they lack any appreciation for the insult to the Constitution that they’d return to office someone so cavalier about it?

Republican officeholders’ gob-smacking determination to defend him should disqualify them from office. They apparently would stop at nothing to further their own careers (by pandering to the base they’ve radicalized) to the detriment of our democracy.

Democrats might be rooting for Republicans to sleepwalk their way to nominating Trump, believing he would surely lose in the general election. Perhaps. But we should not encourage millions of Americans to play Russian roulette with our democracy. Indeed, we should root for millions of our fellow Americans to regain their decency, honor and sobriety by rejecting someone so manifestly unfit and dangerous.

I hesitate to reward Republicans simply for doing what should be the bare minimum for every patriotic American. And yet, in times like this, any sign of candor or principle deserves recognition, if only to shame the rest of the party.

Consider former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president. On CNN’s “State of the Union,” he blasted Republican candidates promising to pardon Trump: “It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power of the United States, of the president, in order to curry votes and in order to get an applause line.” He also made no bones about Trump’s unfitness to serve. “We do not need to have our commander in chief of this country not protecting our nation’s secrets,” he said. “Think about — when you talk about the equal application of the law, if these allegations and probable cause had been found against any military person or any public servant that wasn’t named Donald Trump, they would have been indicted a long time ago.”

Former attorney general William P. Barr, who’s been consistent in his denunciation of Trump, was on fire on Fox News Sunday, where we only hope he broke through to the right-wing audience. “I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were … and I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained those documents are solid counts,” he said. “If even half of it is true, then he’s toast. It’s a very detailed indictment and it’s very damning.”

He went after GOP lies as well. “There are two big lies that are out there right now. One is that, ‘Oh, these other presidents took all these documents’ … and the second thing is this idea that the president has complete authority to declare any document personal is facially ridiculous.”

And former New Jersey governor Chris Christie chimed in on CNN: “Each case has to be looked at on its own merits. And the facts that are laid out here are damning in terms of Donald Trump’s conduct. And that’s what I think we as a party should be looking at.” On Twitter, he asked fellow Republicans, “Is this the type of conduct we want from someone who wants to be President of the United States? We have to focus on the conduct, and the conduct is bad.”

Even former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, another contender for the Republican nomination, waded in, telling the Fox News audience, “If this indictment is true … President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security.” Later, former Republican House speaker Paul D. Ryan (Wis.) weighed in, declaring this was serious and warned Republicans they would lose if he were the nominee. And former secretary of state Mike Pompeo piped up as well: “Trump had classified docs when he shouldn’t have had them, and when given the opportunity to return them he chose not to do that,” he said. “That’s inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers. … Some of these were pretty serious, important docs.” Even Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck (R-Col.) said he wouldn’t support Trump if convicted. He added that Trump’s declaration regarding Hillary Clinton — that no one who mishandles national security secrets should be president — should be the standard for Trump, too.

And by Wednesday, lo and behold, former vice president Mike Pence declared, “I cannot defend what is alleged. The very prospect that highly classified material could have fallen into the wrong hands, even inadvertently, jeopardizes our national security.”

See, how hard is that? Beyond the capacity of most Republican politicians, I suppose. Let’s hope Pence, Hutchinson, Barr, Christie, Haley, Ryan and Pompeo can convince enough Republicans to reject Trump.

D.C. has long been derided for its inferior restaurants. Though not Paris (or even New York), wonderful culinary choices abound. Some need no introduction (e.g., Le Diplomate, Rasika); I’d like to point out some hidden gems, places where I have never had a bad or even ordinary meal (all with outdoor seating), and that won’t cost you an arm and a leg:

Rumi’s Kitchen: Persian food with creativity. Go with a group and order one of everything from the appetizers. You won’t find any duds on the menu.

Muchas Gracias: D.C. isn’t known for Mexican food, but this a keeper. Casual and small, it has become our go-to place for Latin food.

Gogi Yogi: If Korean BBQ is your thing, this is the place. And it’s healthy (lean protein and lots of veggies) and very casual.

Italian Bar: Want to sit out to enjoy an espresso and gelato or an Aperol spritz? For breakfast, lunch or an afternoon in the sun (seating is outside), it’s a guilty pleasure. It’s the most authentically Italian place in the city.

La Piquette: Le Diplomate gets all the attention for French food, but the menu here is more interesting and the food uniformly excellent. A perfect spot for family celebrations. (It is more expensive than others on my list but worth it.)

Lapis: I recently discovered this Afghan restaurant with a slew of vegetarian choices (plus halal meats). You’ll wind up going back to try the items you missed.

Thai Pad: Of the dozens of Thai places in the city, this stands out. You can specify the degree of spice you want. Virtually every dish can be made vegetarian. Do not miss the Brussels sprout salad.

Han Palace: Not quite up there with Q by Peter Chang, but top-notch dim sum and a diverse menu are on offer. It’s head and shoulders above most local Chinese restaurants.

Chasco: If Donald Trump is found guilty of seditious conspiracy or inciting, aiding, or abetting an insurrection, would he still retain all his rights as a former president? I am thinking here of Secret Service protection, which is often cited as a reason that he could not be imprisoned.

Jennifer Rubin: He would still get Secret Service protection. If convicted and sentenced to confinement, he might be placed under house arrest (not at Mar-a-Lago!) or at some facility separate from the general prison population.

