There has been much written about former president Donald Trump’s hold on his base and how his fellow aspirants for the Republican presidential nomination won’t criticize him for fear of losing those voters, as in Dan Balz’s June 11 The Sunday Take column, “Pence poses 2024′s critical question: The Constitution or Trump?” Someone should remind these candidates that Mr. Trump lost the popular vote and the electoral college big in 2020 (and he lost the popular vote in 2016), and that the Republicans should be worried about the rest of this country’s voters, the majority of whom strongly rejected Mr. Trump. It’s about American voters, not just Trump voters.