In his June 11 op-ed, “Once again, the high court repudiates colorblind law,” George F. Will criticized Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s majority opinion that overturned the Alabama legislature’s 2021 redistricting. That map allocated only one federal voting district to Black Alabamians and six districts to White residents. Alabama legislators packed Black voters into Alabama’s 7th Congressional District and cracked the remaining Black voters among three other districts. Though Black residents make up 26.8 percent of the state’s population, they would receive only 14.3 percent representation in the U.S. House.