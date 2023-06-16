In his June 11 op-ed, “Once again, the high court repudiates colorblind law,” George F. Will criticized Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s majority opinion that overturned the Alabama legislature’s 2021 redistricting. That map allocated only one federal voting district to Black Alabamians and six districts to White residents. Alabama legislators packed Black voters into Alabama’s 7th Congressional District and cracked the remaining Black voters among three other districts. Though Black residents make up 26.8 percent of the state’s population, they would receive only 14.3 percent representation in the U.S. House.
Mr. Will’s argument was that the federal government should not change the disproportionately small representation for Black Alabamians so as to avoid “racialism.” Unfortunately for Mr. Will, the data makes clear that it was Alabama’s state legislators, not Chief Justice Roberts, who engaged in racially “infused” actions.
Using Mr. Will’s logic, state legislatures could disenfranchise large blocs of Black, Latino and Asian populations by racially motivated gerrymandering, and the president, Congress and the Supreme Court would not be able to redress this racially focused political suppression. This could lead to widespread disenfranchisement of minorities — a clear violation of an essential element of U.S. democracy.
Len Zuza, Solomons, Md.