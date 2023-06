As commendable as President Biden’s call for more permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council for developing countries is, that is neither the most urgent nor the most important reform needed to save the United Nations from lapsing into insignificance in an increasingly polarized world.

The one reform that would achieve that goal is the same one that would guarantee that every member country is held accountable for its actions: namely, abolishing the veto power in the Security Council. That would make it much harder for a single country, however powerful, to defy the rest of the world, dramatically increasing the chances for world peace.