Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

As someone who has recently been subject to check fraud as a result of mail theft, I read with interest Joe Davidson’s June 11 Federal Insider column on postal street crime, “Can Postal Police patrol street crime? USPS says no, but the union says yes.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s position that the U.S. Postal Service does not have authority to deploy Postal Police officers to patrol the streets and protect letter carriers is surprising, particularly given the increasing amount of postal street crime, including theft from blue mailboxes.

It is atypical for the head of a federal agency to argue that his or her agency should have less rather than more jurisdiction. Most agencies seek to interpret their governing statutes in a way that expands their jurisdiction. Expanding an agency’s jurisdiction increases the agency’s power and influence and generally boosts the morale of employees.

Advertisement

Mr. DeJoy’s position not only runs counter to this tradition but also is inconsistent with a decision of a federal district court that he has the discretion to use the Postal Police to combat street crime. Saying the agency doesn’t have the manpower to do so is one thing, but saying it doesn’t have the authority seems wrong and is an insult to dedicated Postal Service employees.

This is a nonpartisan law-and-order issue. Mr. DeJoy should exercise the authority he already has to protect letter carriers and the general public from the postal street crime that harms all of us.

David Ansell, Arlington

Share