Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s two-day trip to China, beginning Sunday, is his first since assuming office and the first by a U.S. secretary of state since Mike Pompeo went in 2018. That is too long a hiatus for the top diplomats of the world’s two largest economies, and top two trading nations, to have high-level visits. It’s past time for a resumption of dialogue.

The lengthy pause can be partly chalked up to China’s rigid pandemic restrictions: The country largely closed itself to outside visitors under its now-abandoned “zero covid” strategy. But the five-year gap is also a reflection of the increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers and how mutual suspicion and finger-pointing have replaced regular dialogue and open channels of communication.

Relations, always tense, began to deteriorate when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decided to visit Taiwan in August, a trip we argued at the time was ill-timed and unwise. China responded with live-fire military exercises around Taiwan and a freeze in most official contacts with the United States. There were hopes for a thaw in relations in November, when President Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than three hours of talks in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders agreed on little but the importance of continuing discussions among top officials. That was supposed to start with a Blinken visit to Beijing in February.

The sight early this year of a Chinese high-altitude surveillance craft drifting across the continental United States, until it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean — and the political uproar it caused in this country — made it virtually impossible for Mr. Blinken to continue with the trip. There was concern the trip might be postponed again when the White House early this month confirmed a Wall Street Journal report of a Chinese spy base in Cuba.

In the meantime, relations have soured further, leaving the State Department to lower expectations for this trip and warn against expecting any significant breakthroughs.

High-level U.S. diplomatic visits like this to China used to be routine. Hillary Clinton visited China seven times during her four years as secretary of state. Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all visited in their first terms. President Bill Clinton made the trek early in his second.

The long period without a high-level trip to China comes at an intense period of competition between Washington and Beijing, as the Biden administration attempts to formulate a China policy that both acknowledges the interconnectedness of the two economies while also recognizing that China under Mr. Xi has become a more outwardly belligerent power with a vision for reshaping the world order. China is challenging American and Western dominance — or what it calls “hegemony” — in everything from the international financial systems and the U.S.-led security architecture in Europe and the Pacific.

In the months between Mr. Blinken’s postponed visit and now, the Biden administration has lobbied allies such as Japan and the Netherlands to join the United States in restricting the sale of key chip manufacturing equipment to China. The United States has moved to shore up military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, including with the other countries of the “Quad,” Japan, India and Australia, and to expand base access agreements with the Philippines. The Biden administration is also forging ahead with its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework agreement between a dozen countries but purposely excluding China.

China sees these moves collectively as an effort to encircle the country and contain its rise. The United States counters that it intends to compete with China while avoiding veering into conflict or outright confrontation. As China and the United States both seek to end their mutual dependency on each other, Washington has said its strategy now, as stated in the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last month, emphasizes “de-risking, not de-coupling.” China regards those two as the same thing.

The two sides need to lower the temperature and get talking again. The risk of a misunderstanding leading to an inadvertent mishap is too great. Last month, a Chinese J-16 fighter jet flew dangerously close to the nose of an American RC-135 surveillance plane over the South China Sea. This comes after a similar incident of American and Chinese aircraft coming close in December.

One visit to China by America’s top diplomat will not be enough to get relations back on track, and the State Department is right to downplay expectations. But it’s essential to renew dialogue — especially military-to-military talks. Keeping channels of communication open is essential, among adversaries and competitors. A high-level visit, the kind that used to be routine, is a good place to start.

