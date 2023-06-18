Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The nation is about to witness a bold experiment. It’s a test of whether normal governing — building stuff, spurring economic development and job creation, trying to anticipate future challenges — still plays a significant role in American politics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Informed skeptics, of course, challenge the idea that elections really revolve around how politicians do their work. Political scientists have found that who wins or loses typically depends on long-standing partisan loyalties, group attachments and gut impressions about whether things are going well or badly.

Nonetheless, President Biden’s administration is placing a large bet on the idea that voters still care about whether government is succeeding at the basics: constructing roads and bridges; creating well-paying jobs in new green and tech industries; and managing the federal apparatus without excessive drama.

Biden is also drawing lines on issues where he and his party have majority opinion on their side. On Friday, he traveled to Connecticut to celebrate the first anniversary of the passage of the first gun safety legislation in a generation — while pushing for stronger measures. Earlier in the week, Vice President Harris joined a convening of state legislators from 41 states focused on protecting abortion rights, while Biden continued his campaign against junk fees and hidden charges.

E.J. Dionne Jr.

With inflation remaining one of the largest political challenges he faces, this popular cause — along with the impact of legislation to bring down the price of prescription drugs — allows Biden to highlight his efforts to contain living costs.

Meanwhile, Biden is continuing his campaign against House Republicans’ efforts to cut business taxes and, ultimately, to extend the tax cuts passed under President Donald Trump. The administration circulated a memo last week from Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, contrasting the deficit-increasing effect of the GOP’s plans with Biden’s proposals to expand tax credits for lower-income Americans — while reducing the deficit “by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share.”

There are even glimmerings of bipartisanship as political leaders in both parties grapple with the implications of artificial intelligence, an issue Biden will take up during meetings in California this week. In exploring legislation to regulate AI, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) have teamed up with Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), Schumer’s partner on the original version of the tech investments bill. Schumer will detail his approach in a speech on Wednesday.

To highlight the calmer side of governing seems out of sync with news cycles overwhelmed by Trump’s indictment and the former president’s wild attacks on the Justice Department. But that is part of the point, since Biden’s case is about both substance and style.

The investments in infrastructure, green energy and tech, Biden argued at a union-led campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, are promoting shared growth, especially in parts of the country (many of them rural and Republican-leaning) that have experienced decades of economic turmoil.

At the same time, they reflect a measured — and, in the case of tech and infrastructure, bipartisan — approach to what government should look like. Biden might not be the most exciting of politicians, but he’s wagering that a majority of the country is eager to move past the more debilitating forms of excitement.

Voters, Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) told me, had “profound questions about whether or not chaos was all we could expect out of our exercise of self-government. … The answer to that was resoundingly no, that we can do better than chaos.”

Biden’s team sees the president as having running room after getting past the debt ceiling crisis with minimal concessions to House Republicans. While this is creating problems for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with his right wing, and could lead to a new budget showdown this fall, it also means turmoil in Washington is now happening largely on the GOP’s turf.

If the Democrats’ loss of the House last year means they can’t expect to pass more breakthrough legislation before the 2024 election, it also means they will not have to live with months of stories about intraparty skirmishing, breakdowns in negotiations and angry ideological clashes. Between now and the election, most of the infighting will be within the House GOP majority and between House and Senate Republicans.

Biden’s lieutenants are under no illusions about the tests he faces. His approval ratings have been stuck in the low 40s for some time. Commentary about the president’s age has become a journalistic staple. If the Federal Reserve overshoots in its battle against inflation, the economy could turn sluggish at exactly the wrong moment in the electoral cycle for Biden. And, if the cynics are right, voters might not pay much attention to the impact of Biden’s investment program. Even if they do, they might not give the president much credit.

On this last point, at least, Biden is determined to defy expectations. His implementation and sales efforts this summer could have an unusually large impact on what voters decide in the fall of 2024.

