Normally, federal courts ban cameras in the courtroom. Concerns about confidentiality of jurors, judicial decorum and media distraction have, for years, overrode the fundamental First Amendment principle of the media’s right to report and the public’s right to know what their government is up to. However, presented with arguably the most extraordinary trial in our history and immense consequences for our democracy, the normal rule should not dictate the result. It’s not enough to say, “It’s always done this way.” What does the law require in such unique circumstances?

“In Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia, the Supreme Court held, over the sole dissent of then-Justice [William] Rehnquist, that the Constitution guarantees the right of the press and the public — not just a few scattered observers, but the public as a whole, through the press as intermediary — to observe directly, and not just to learn about after the fact, the process of justice either being done or being subverted,” constitutional scholar Laurence H. Tribe told me. “The plurality opinion of Chief Justice [Warren] Burger emphasized that, even without the First Amendment rights of free speech and press, the Constitution’s Ninth Amendment would reserve to the people that historically established right, one he said was fundamental to an open society dedicated to the rule of law and to impartial justice.”

As Tribe pointed out, everyone affected by a criminal trial, including any victims (in this case, allegedly, the American people), have a right to see for themselves whether justice is being done. “The fact that federal courts don’t routinely allow live coverage isn’t a sufficient excuse for this trial, possibly the most significant criminal trial in our history, to be conducted without as much public scrutiny as possible,” Tribe observed. “At the very least in a case where an inexperienced trial judge [Aileen M. Cannon] whose impartiality is being questioned by so many is presiding, it would be in her interest as well as in the interest of the nation for confidence in the legal system, which is in danger of reaching the lowest point ever, to be restored to the degree possible.”

Indeed, no one has a greater interest than Cannon, whose impartiality has been justifiably questioned and whose experience in criminal cases is light, in showing the country that she can preside fairly and competently. “Any judge overseeing such an unprecedented, high-stakes trial will also come under enormous scrutiny,” NBC News pointed out. “Whether Trump is found guilty or acquitted, the trial — and how it is perceived by the public — will likely define Cannon’s career and judicial legacy.”

Cannon should want to prove critics wrong and show that she is capable of acting as an impartial jurist. Likewise, she will want to demonstrate to Trump defenders that any conviction resulted from evidence that proved a case beyond a reasonable doubt and an evenhanded application of law. She surely would not want MAGA followers, who get their news exclusively from right-wing media, to be shocked if the outcome is very different from the spin they’ve been hearing for months.

Moreover, concerns about disruption are overblown. “Today’s technology makes it easy to provide seamless access to everyone through cameras and streaming, and that kind of wide public access can be especially important in cases like this one to enhance public confidence that the criminal justice system is operating fairly,” litigator Ted Boutrous told me. We’ve seen how effectively this can work.

Likewise, in the trial of three White men for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, cameras in the courtroom played a critical role in allowing the public to judge for themselves the defendants’ unprovoked, unjustifiable chase and shooting of an unarmed Black man. There too, the verdict was received calmly.

And let’s face it: Any Trump criminal trial would be far more consequential than those trials. The defendant and the prosecution need to be able to make their cases not only to the jury but also to the American people. Voters (even in the case of conviction) likely will be left with the decision as to whether to reelect him. And with a defendant like Trump — who tells the public one thing (he declassified the documents) and the courts another (never raising the declassification argument) — the American people should have the opportunity to put the story together for themselves.

First Amendment litigator Floyd Abrams told me, “There could hardly be any case in American history in which cameras in a courtroom could play a greater role in educating the public about the nature and fairness of a trial.” He added, “The absence of cameras in the Miami courtroom in which a former president and likely future candidate for the presidency will be held would be an enormous public and historical loss.”

Moreover, in going overboard — preventing audio recording, phones and computers in the courtroom — the magistrate at the arraignment made it doubly difficult for reporters to convey precisely what transpired. If the court insists on excluding cameras, at the very least it should aid reporters by allowing the regular tools of the trade to be brought in or even allow an audio recording to be released, just as the Supreme Court does.

Media outlets should not accept “business as normal” in the federal courts (or state courts) where Trump goes on trial. They must vigorously push for transparency. The First Amendment demands transparency; our democracy necessitates it.

