The June 14 Politics & the Nation article “Was it a Communion miracle? Conn. parish investigates.” discussed the possibly miraculous reported multiplication of Communion hosts in a Connecticut church. That brought me back to my first (disappointing) encounter with the miraculous.
Then and there, my young mind decided it was all a simple trick. For good or for ill, I still feel that way to this day.
Leonard C. Bruno, Chevy Chase
The June 14 article concerning the supposed miracle at a Catholic parish in Thomaston, Conn., asserted that “Catholicism … teaches that Jesus was God in human form.” This wording implied that Jesus was not truly human, a position promoted by a number of early heretics and condemned by several ecumenical councils in the first centuries of the church. In fact, the Catholic Church teaches that Jesus is both true God and true man; that He is one person with two natures, one divine and the other human (Catechism of the Catholic Church, Questions 464-469). This, which is beyond human understanding, is the central mystery of the Catholic faith.
Charles Roswell, Columbia