As a very young boy in a Catholic family, suddenly informed by his parents that he was to become an altar boy, I had somehow formed my own assumptions about God and the Catholic Mass. My 10-year-old mind had decided that the Mass rituals indeed involved a miracle — that the golden chalice held skyward by the priest had started out empty but became filled with hosts when he brought it back down. To my young mind, this would certainly explain why grown-ups behaved so seriously and reverently in church. I held on to this notion until one morning I noticed the priest (backstage, as it were, just before Mass) casually shaking an ordinary box of wafers into that golden receptacle, which he then placed behind the magical small door at the center of the altar.