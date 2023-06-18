The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Women and the Southern Baptist Convention

June 18, 2023 at 1:09 p.m. EDT
The Rev. Ed Litton speaks during a June 15, 2021, luncheon during the Southern Baptist Convention meeting in Nashville. (William DeShazer for The Washington Post)

I chuckled while reading the June 15 front-page article “Southern Baptists back church’s expulsion over its ordination of women.” Women are affirming the expulsion of the Southern Baptist Convention from their lives over its promotion of systemic sexism.

Elissa Fory, Bronxville, N.Y.

