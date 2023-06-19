Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The thesis from Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka in their June 18 op-ed, “Biden should pardon Trump. Really.,” would make sense if it were conditioned on former president Donald Trump admitting his guilt with specificity for each and every crime for which he sought presidential absolution. Further conditions should include that he enter guilty pleas to all the crimes of which he is accused in the pertinent federal courts and, finally, that as a part of those plea proceedings, he apologize in court to the American people. There should, of course, be no pardon respecting alleged crimes he failed to mention in his pardon application.

Such a pardon would leave Mr. Trump free to continue his pursuit of the presidency, but I must acknowledge that if this country were to elect such a person, I'd renounce my citizenship and my homeland.

Donald S. Coburn, Monterey, Mass.

Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka wrote that President Biden should pardon former president Donald Trump.

I can’t disagree with this more. They wrote of the millions of Trump supporters who object to the rule of law and the process of the justice system in our country. How about the millions of us out here who think it’s the right thing to do? The millions who think that no one in our country is above the law?

What about our allies? They used to be able to trust us with the information they shared with our military and federal government agencies.

What precedent would a pardon set for future presidents or anyone who works for us, the citizens and taxpayers?

Mr. Trump is not above the law. Restoring norms is holding him accountable for his alleged criminal actions.

Carol Dorsey, St. Louis

In their op-ed suggesting that President Biden should pardon former president Donald Trump, Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka stretched credulity beyond belief.

First, they were legally incorrect when they wrote, “All it takes is one juror and Trump walks.” Federal criminal rules of procedure require a unanimous jury decision to convict or acquit. Failing unanimity, the result is a “hung” jury, and the prosecution may choose to retry the individual.

Second, they argued that a pardon from Mr. Biden would help heal the nation. Really? That was the argument made by President Gerald Ford when he pardoned former president Richard M. Nixon. Did that heal the nation? Had Nixon been indicted and possibly served jail time, Mr. Trump might have thought twice about his shenanigans with national defense documents and his alleged obstruction of the Justice Department’s efforts to recover possession of them.

Third, the authors seem to think that a pardon would magically transform Mr. Trump and his MAGA followers from what 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton called a “basket of deplorables” into a set of reasonable political interlocutors. Really? Does anyone believe that a pardon would in any way moderate Mr. Trump’s lies and vicious attacks on anyone who disagrees with him publicly? Of course not.

A Biden pardon? Not a chance. Really.

Arnold J. Clift, Brattleboro, Vt.

If it were anyone but former president Donald Trump, Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka might have a good argument for a pardon. This is a time to heal America, but that is unlikely to succeed with a pardon of a former president who abused his power and disgraced his presidency. It might take generations for us to heal. Post-indictment, Mr. Trump has been crude, rude and vengeful. He has nobody to blame but himself. A pardon would only give Mr. Trump more time for revenge and lies. It might cause even more division.

Mr. Thiessen and Ms. Pletka agreed that “on the merits, the case against Trump is damning.” They wrote, “In pardoning Trump, Biden would be a true statesman. … He would display the kind of leadership that has been missing in Washington. And he would drive Trump crazy.” Not a chance! Why do they think Mr. Trump would accept the pardon, when he has shown over and over that he does not accept blame for anything. He still thinks he won the 2020 election and should be president. Mr. Trump will never change, even with a pardon.

Nila Vehar, Chevy Chase

Calling on President Biden to short-circuit the judicial process and pardon former president Donald Trump, Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka argued that it is time to heal. For everything there is a season, but it is not yet the season to consider affording mercy to the former president.

By scrupulously avoiding even the appearance of presidential interference in Justice Department prosecutorial decisions, Mr. Biden has made clear that, unlike his predecessor, he will not compromise the DOJ’s independence. He should continue this wise approach.

If Mr. Trump is convicted by a jury of his South Florida peers, Mr. Biden might choose to show the former president mercy by commuting his sentence rather than pardoning him for his crimes. A commutation rather than a pardon would show the nation there is a time to heal without absolving Mr. Trump of his alleged criminal conduct.

Bob Irvin, Olney

The writer was a trial attorney in the Civil Division of the Justice Department during the Reagan administration.

