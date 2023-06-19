Jerry Avorn’s June 16 op-ed, “The problem with the FDA’s pass-fail approach,” advocating for a more nuanced approach to pharmaceutical approvals was outstanding. Such an approach would improve the Food and Drug Administration’s methods of approving and monitoring the status of some new medicines when the benefits and risks are not yet adequately known. As a methodologist in drug development and clinical trials, having authored numerous textbooks in this area, I think his proposals would improve in the FDA’s methods.