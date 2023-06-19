Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Watching the antics of House Republicans right now, one can imagine an alternate universe in which they made good use of their control of the lower chamber. They would have devised a plan of action compelling in both substance and political strategy, one shrewdly designed to convince the American public that they have a thoughtful vision for governing that can lead the country to a brighter future.

Instead, Republicans are squandering their House majority on silly obsessions, weird conspiracy theories and embarrassing defenses of their party’s endlessly corrupt leader. If you’re a Democrat, this is great news. If you’re a Republican, you may be wondering why your party never seems to learn from its mistakes.

That’s not to say this Congress has all been a waste of time for Republicans. The House GOP’s recent exercise in debt limit extortion yielded some limits on federal spending. And simply by controlling one house of Congress, Republicans have stopped much of President Biden’s agenda: Though he’s achieved some bipartisan successes, he won’t be able to pass a public health insurance option, a sweeping pro-labor bill or many of the other more progressive goals he ran on in 2020.

But that aside, ask yourself this: How, exactly, have Republicans used the House to seize control of the political agenda and make their case for one-party GOP rule after 2024? Let’s take a quick tour:

Of course, other, more mundane activities take place in the House, ones that feature Republicans doing something resembling governing as opposed to merely seeking right-wing media plaudits. Hearings of the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry of the House Agriculture Committee haven’t featured desk-pounding denunciations of liberals for trying to produce a generation of woke transgender Holsteins, at least not yet.

But on the subjects that Republicans want the public to notice, they seem determined to highlight some of their greatest vulnerabilities. They are reinforcing their image as a bunch of conspiracy-minded far-right culture warriors who spin up ludicrous fake controversies while demonstrating yet again what toadies they are for a deeply unpopular and indicted ex-president.

What might they have done instead? The sensible playbook for a party’s control of a house of Congress would entail oversight that actually constrains the administration or uncovers meaningful wrongdoing. It would be designed to influence the news agenda to highlight the issues on which the party has an advantage, and clarify for the public how the party would improve people’s lives if given full control of government again.

It could even entail using leverage to forge bipartisan compromises. For instance, Republicans could work with Democrats to create real reform that would provide a long-term solution to the problems of our immigration system.

Republicans are doing none of that. They’re passing “messaging bills,” the message of which seems to be, “Have you ever wondered what an episode of ‘Hannity’ would look like in the form of legislation? Well, here you go.”

Three times in recent years — in the elections of 1994, 2010 and 2022 — Republicans have managed to take control of the House. In the previous two iterations, the result was an eruption of unbridled buffoonery and reckless radicalism, ultimately helping to contribute to the reelection of a Democratic president.

Today, all the incentives for Republicans point even more strongly toward a repeat of this pattern. The base they have to satisfy is even more radical. The conservative forces inside the House are even more reckless. The right-wing media is even more vigilant about striking down anyone who displays a hint of moderation or common sense. And looming over the whole mess is Donald Trump, who is still likely to be their presidential nominee next year.

Put it together, and it’s a formula for alienating much of the public rather than winning them over. Oddly, few Republicans seem to realize how they’re squandering their opportunity, or that there might have been a better way.

