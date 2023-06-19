The group he wrote about, the DMV Freedmen, is working hard to secure reparations for descendants of formerly enslaved people. The U.S. government’s broken promises to formerly enslaved people have created the conditions in which the legacy of slavery and racism lives on today. Reparations are long overdue.

Thanks to Courtland Milloy for his June 14 Metro column, “ Fight for reparations widens understanding of history .” What a refreshing concept — to widen our understanding of history when many want to limit our knowledge of the past.

Why not widen our effort to also right the horrific wrongs done to Indigenous people? One proposal I recently read is to hand over the management of all federal lands and national parks to Indigenous people. Who better to steward the land?

We have so many intelligent and visionary people who can develop reparation plans for both the descendants of enslaved people and native peoples. I think this is the way our country can heal; meet our social, economic, justice and climate challenges; and create a promising future for all.