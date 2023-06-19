Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur trying to jump-start a long shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination, is challenging every other candidate to join him in pledging to pardon Donald Trump if elected. While some rivals express appropriate reticence, others rushed to declare they’d grant unconditional clemency to the former president. This is emerging as a test in the growing GOP field to differentiate brazen panderers from serious alternatives.

Two Republican contenders deserve praise for not mincing words: “I can’t imagine, if he gets a fair trial, that I would pardon him,” said former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. “To accept a pardon, you have to admit your guilt.” Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said it’s “wrong” and “offensive” to dangle the pardon power “to curry votes” because “that really undermines the rule of law.” Others are bravely resisting pressure to bend the knee. Former vice president Mike Pence said “it’s premature to have any conversation” about pardoning the man with whom he twice shared a presidential ticket. “I can’t defend what’s been alleged,” he said.

Mostly, however, GOP candidates are repeating the mistakes of the 2016 field by refusing to forcefully challenge the front-runner over behavior that is clearly disqualifying. If they won’t say it, they shouldn’t count on Republican primary voters to reach the conclusion on their own. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he “will be aggressive at issuing pardons” to anyone he believes was politically targeted by the Justice Department, which he said could include Mr. Trump — and Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said she’s “inclined in favor of a pardon” even though the indictment paints a picture of Mr. Trump being “incredibly reckless with our national security.”

If Republican candidates for president feel compelled to weigh in on the subject of politicizing the Justice Department, they should consider speaking out about Mr. Trump’s public threats to “go after” President Biden if elected by appointing a special prosecutor to charge him and his family.

Advocates for promising a pardon invoke President Gerald Ford’s decision to grant one to Richard M. Nixon after his resignation. But Nixon wasn’t an active candidate promising to weaponize the Justice Department. While it ultimately helped with national healing, the pardon also allowed Nixon to rehabilitate his image and avoid full accountability for crimes he committed as president.

If Mr. Trump loses in court, on appeal and at the ballot box, it would prove no one is above the law in the American system. Whoever is president might then consider offering clemency to spare the republic the indignity of incarcerating its former commander in chief. Letting Mr. Trump off the hook before that happens would inevitably lead him to falsely claim vindication, even exoneration. A pardon might become warranted if it coincides with the end of Mr. Trump’s political career. But the country is still a long way from that moment.

