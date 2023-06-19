Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Republicans love to posture as the “strong on defense” party, and many GOP members of Congress can genuinely claim that label. But there is also a substantial minority of MAGA extremists whose devotion to fighting culture wars imperils America’s ability to fight actual wars. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is now holding hostage hundreds of military nominations, clearly belongs to the latter camp. He is such a devoted member of the MAGA cult that he missed a key Senate vote last week — reportedly leaving fellow Republicans “furious” — so he could travel to Bedminster, N.J., to support Donald Trump after the former president was indicted on charges involving keeping top-secret documents at his social club.

Tuberville seems to think it is not the former president but the current one who endangers U.S. national security. He blames President Biden and Pentagon leaders for supposedly “ruining” the armed forces. “Something’s going wrong in our military,” he told reporters last month.

In an interview with his local NPR station, Tuberville made clear what he thinks is wrong: “The Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists.” The startled host asked him: “Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?” His reply: “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

Trying to explain his position to reporters, he only dug the hole a little deeper. “You think a white nationalist is a Nazi?” he asked. “I don’t look at it like that. I look at a white nationalist as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time, a MAGA person.” With champions like that, MAGA ideology doesn’t need any critics.

It’s easy to dismiss “Coach” Tuberville’s views as the rantings of a right-wing yahoo whose knowledge of defense is limited to blitzing quarterbacks. (My Post colleague Paul Kane quipped that Tuberville’s “military background consists of using war metaphors to inspire his teams during three decades coaching college football.”) But unlike many others who hold similar views, Tuberville has the power to inflict actual damage on the military — and he is taking full advantage of it.

Starting on March 8, he placed a “hold” on all senior military nominations to protest Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s policy of paying for service members or their family members to travel to receive abortions if they live in a state where that is no longer possible. (The military will pay only travel costs — not for the actual procedure.)

Tuberville knows he can’t win majority support in a Democratic-controlled Senate for his antiabortion agenda; he lost a floor vote in April when he offered a resolution trying to prohibit the Department of Veterans Affairs from providing abortions. But the arcane rules of the Senate allow an individual senator to indefinitely hold up nominations that need unanimous consent. The Senate simply doesn’t have enough time on its legislative calendar to consider and vote on hundreds of nominations individually.

Some 200 nominations are on hold already, with more being added all the time. “We have 852 general and flag officers in our military,” a Defense Department official told me. “Between now and the end of the year, there are approximately 650 general and flag officers that will require Senate confirmation.” The positions due to turn over include four members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the heads of Northern Command and Cyber Command, and the commanders of the 5th Fleet (in the Middle East) and the 7th Fleet (in the Pacific).

Gen. David H. Berger, the Marine commandant, will have to step down by law on July 10. The assistant commandant, Gen. Eric Smith, who has been nominated to replace Berger, will have to become acting commandant, but, as Politico noted, “He will need to be careful not to presume confirmation, for example by issuing the commandant’s ‘planning guidance,’ a document put forth by every new commandant, before he is confirmed.”

And, as Smith said in his confirmation hearing last week, the consequences will ripple through the ranks: If a general can’t be promoted, a colonel can’t be promoted, and if a colonel can’t be promoted, a lieutenant colonel can’t be promoted, and so on. “It certainly compromises our ability to be most ready,” Smith told senators.

The general’s warning was echoed by a bipartisan group of seven former secretaries of defense — including two from the Trump administration — who wrote in an open letter: “The blanket hold on the promotion or reassignment of these senior uniformed leaders is harming military readiness and risks damaging U.S. national security.”

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — one of the Republicans who is genuinely strong on defense — told reporters he doesn’t support Tuberville’s hold.

So why is Tuberville allowed to get away with his mindless obstructionism? The problem comes down to the frustrating traditions of the Senate.

Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute told me that other senators could ask for unanimous consent to move the nominations when Tuberville isn’t on the Senate floor, but, under the chamber’s unwritten rules, one of the GOP senators would be obligated to object. “The bigger problem,” he noted, “is that every senator likes to have in reserve the ability to hold up nominations for potential leverage against the White House. That includes members of the president’s own party.”

A Senate staffer told me there was hope that Tuberville would submit an antiabortion amendment to the defense authorization bill and, when that was inevitably defeated, withdraw his hold. But knowing he doesn’t have the votes, Tuberville said he won’t do that. On June 1, the senator vowed to keep his hold in place indefinitely until the Defense Department reverses its abortion policy, which he claims circumvents a federal ban on the military funding abortions except in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother’s life.

Austin has made clear he has no intention of changing departmental policy to suit one senator because that would only encourage more holds in the future, and Tuberville seems indifferent to the harm he is doing by holding the military hostage. So the impasse continues to drag on with no end in sight after more than three months. It’s hard to imagine a clearer illustration of how anti-military MAGA ideology is in practice.

