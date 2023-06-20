The June 16 front-page article “Suspect in Discord leaks is indicted on 6 new counts” reported that the accused leaker, Jack Teixeira, is said to have mishandled and accessed classified intelligence multiple times without apparent consequence. The low-ranking member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard allegedly amassed and distributed hundreds of highly classified documents. Though Teixeira faces years in prison if convicted, where is the accountability for the Air Force allowing a 21-year-old to flout national security protections so easily? It’s one thing for a former president to mishandle national security documents. It’s quite another for a low-ranking recruit with only a few years’ service to be able to do so.