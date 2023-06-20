David Von Drehle’s June 14 op-ed on Casa Bonita and “South Park” riches, “ What to do with ‘South Park’ riches? Save Casa Bonita, of course. ,” brought back nostalgic memories for me. Being from Colorado, I was a frequent visitor of Casa Bonita in my younger years. My best friend, Gary Imel, played a significant part in the design of the interior. He installed and maintained the audiovisual wiring of the restaurant. Also, he had a proclivity for finding old barn wood and antiques that were used as part of the decor.

To the particular-palate person, it would not have rated even close to five stars on the main meals. But if you raised your little flag on the table, you could get more of anything you ordered (which, as a young adult, I thought was very edible), and each meal was followed by out-of-this-world, all-you-can-eat puffed dough with honey sopaipillas. The chips and salsa before any meal were pretty darn good, too.

It was not a place just to eat. It was an experience for the whole family. There was a fabricated cavern with waterfalls in it, several caves for seating and dining, cliff divers, swimmers, mariachi bands, bandits, music, etc. I had as much fun as the kids whenever I went there — and an overly full stomach. I was so sad to hear that it closed, as I was going to take my wife to experience the unique entertainment (and sample the sopaipillas) the next time we visited Colorado. Hopefully “South Park” funds can resurrect this icon to its past glory.