The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Defending the Indian Child Welfare Act

June 20, 2023 at 3:58 p.m. EDT
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9 as the court heard arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

In his June 18 op-ed, “The high court puts Native children in danger,” George F. Will labeled the Indian Child Welfare Act an “excrescence” wielded by “race-mongers” that “is starkly incompatible with the nation’s foundational proposition” of individual rights. Mr. Will perhaps forgot that Native Americans didn’t have a say in founding a nation that forcibly displaced and murdered them, inflicting generations of crushing deprivation that persists today. Given that history, comparing a law protecting tribal integrity to laws of Nazi Germany is beyond the pale.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Brendan Williams, Somersworth, N.H.

Loading...