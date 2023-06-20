In his June 18 op-ed, “The high court puts Native children in danger,” George F. Will labeled the Indian Child Welfare Act an “excrescence” wielded by “race-mongers” that “is starkly incompatible with the nation’s foundational proposition” of individual rights. Mr. Will perhaps forgot that Native Americans didn’t have a say in founding a nation that forcibly displaced and murdered them, inflicting generations of crushing deprivation that persists today. Given that history, comparing a law protecting tribal integrity to laws of Nazi Germany is beyond the pale.