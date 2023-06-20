Columnist Eugene Robinson is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where he’ll talk about the latest political and cultural developments. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Eugene on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: Can we stop with the Trump coverage?
- With David Ignatius and Marc Thiessen: Is the Ukraine counteroffensive happening?
- With Alexandra Petri: Has anything happened recently?
- With Eugene Robinson: Are we all set on the debt ceiling?
- With Jennifer Rubin: What happens if Trump is convicted and elected?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Did Biden cave on the debt ceiling?
- With Max Boot: What do the Ukrainian people think?
Submit a question:
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.