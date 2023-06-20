Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

A U.S. attorney appointed by President Donald Trump, David Weiss, negotiated the proposed plea deal, announced Tuesday, that should keep President Biden’s son Hunter out of prison. President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland allowed Mr. Weiss to make his own prosecutorial decisions at the end of a five-year investigation, and a federal judge still needs to approve the agreement. The result appears to be a reasonable resolution that requires the 53-year-old to take responsibility for tax and gun crimes as well as seek treatment for drug addiction.

That Hunter Biden will not spend time behind bars if the deal goes through is by no means exoneration. He’s pleading guilty to misdemeanors instead of facing a smorgasbord of charges that might or might not have stuck in a court of law. His laptop that became public in 2020 showcased questionable behavior, including dealings with a Chinese energy company. What’s more, Mr. Weiss said the investigation “is ongoing,” which indicates that issues beyond the tax and gun crimes are still under scrutiny.

The outcome appears similar to what other defendants might have gotten for similar violations of the law. Prosecutors will recommend two years of probation in exchange for Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018. He previously paid the IRS about $1.2 million to cover what he owed for unreported payments and gifts, a move to lessen his legal exposure.

Instead of pleading guilty to a gun charge, he will not contest the government’s allegations that he illegally owned a handgun in 2018 because he was simultaneously using illegal drugs. In exchange, he has agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program for substance abuse and remain clean for two years. Such diversion is routinely offered to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse struggles.

Some on the right have noted that former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen were sentenced to prison time for tax evasion, but each faced additional aggravating charges as well.

In his 2021 memoir, Hunter Biden acknowledged he was heavily abusing drugs in the period he owned the gun, which his then-girlfriend threw away two weeks after he bought it. “I was smoking crack every 15 minutes,” he wrote. Experts say it’s rare for federal prosecutors to pursue an illegal-gun-possession charge in an instance like this unless it’s in connection with a violent crime.

The sitting president’s son being held accountable for underpaying his taxes illustrates that no one is above the law in the U.S. system.

Last month, President Biden said on MSNBC that “my son has done nothing wrong” and that he’s proud of him. The plea deal underscores that, in fact, Hunter Biden did something wrong. But the president appears to have been true to his promise that he wouldn’t interfere in the probe.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, called the plea deal “a slap on the wrist” and promised his committee will continue investigating “the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes.” But a U.S. attorney appointed by Mr. Trump had years to substantiate conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s role in his son’s business affairs. He has not done so.

For all the recent GOP insistence that law enforcement is being “weaponized,” with the indictment of Mr. Trump as Exhibit A in Republicans’ claims, more sober assessments have produced a growing body of evidence that the Justice Department exercises care and restraint when pursuing politically sensitive cases regardless of whether the target is a Democrat or Republican. The Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis reported this week on initial resistance and hesitation from leaders at the FBI and Justice Department when their subordinates sought to probe Mr. Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

It made sense for prosecutors to work from the bottom up, which is standard when pursuing organized crime. Later, Mr. Garland authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago to seize classified material that the former president falsely claimed he’d turned over. Mr. Garland also appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the probes into the documents and Jan. 6. Clearly, he can be tough when it’s called for.

What Ms. Leonnig and Mr. Davis describe is the opposite of a witch hunt. Their report shows the caution with which Mr. Garland proceeded; indeed, in the view of some department investigators and prosecutors, he was cautious to a fault. But that’s different than weakness or meekness. His prudence and deliberation should maximize public confidence in the rule of law.

