Paul Hendrickson’s remembrance of his father detailed in his June 18 Opinions Essay, “To his final days, my father always knew how to pull off the landing,” struck a chord with me. The young men who interrupted family responsibilities for war and took on the responsibility for others’ lives in combat saw life differently.

Like Mr. Hendrickson’s father, my father was 26 with a family when he got into the shooting war late, flying combat missions as the air commander of the B-29B Dark Angel out of Guam. His crew called him “Pappy.” Ten men relied on his flying skills to bring them home. Dad flew 159 hours of combat and two trips to Japan for prisoner-of-war relief and the show of force flyover at the surrender in Tokyo Bay. The flight took as many as 18 hours to complete, and the flight was the real enemy. Getting the heavily laden four-engine ’29 off the ground could be deadly.

He rarely spoke of his combat, never in detail. He took responsibility seriously, never putting up with excuses. Dad stayed in the Air Force and flew 27 different aircraft before retiring from flying status in November 1964. He never flew again, and I flew with him only once.

In 1996, when he learned he had cancer, there was no whining. He died at home under hospice care. My mom called the mortuary, arranged for cremation and set about packing his things as she had over some 30 changes of duty station. She got a card of condolence from Dad’s navigator, 2nd Lt. F.H. Klopper, who said, “Pappy always got us home.”

J.K. Byrne, Garrettsville, Ohio

